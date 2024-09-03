What's Behind The Winter Heat?

In Australia, the winter season lasts from June to August. Since 2023, the continent has been recording warm winters and over the past century, winter temperatures across Australia have risen.

As the Earth gets hotter and the impact of climate change triggers extreme weather events across the globe, Australia is no exception.

The climate in Australia is influenced by three major climate patterns - Changes in Indian Ocean temperatures, Changes in the belt of wind that moves between Australia and Antarctica Changes in Pacific weather - El Nino and La Nina.

And all three of these phenomena have been impacted by human-induced climate change.

As Australia now transforms from winter into spring, the temperatures are expected to remain warmer to much warmer.