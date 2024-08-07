Visit Health On An Aggressive Growth Trajectory, Announces Over Rs. 250 Crore Fundraising, Second ESOP Buyback

Visit Health, a Delhi based, integrated health tech platform for employee wellness & OPD programmes, is pleased to announce the successful completion of transaction comprising primary capital infusion and secondary purchase of stake in the company held by Docprime Technologies Pvt Ltd, the current promoters and employees. The total consideration for the transaction exceeds ~250 crores. The additional funding received as part of the transaction will enable Visit Health to expand its current business and further consolidate its position as a leading digital platform offering a bouquet of top-notch healthcare services. Visit Health has seen a promising growth of 110% CAGR over the last eight years.