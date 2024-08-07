Hub4Business

Visit Health On An Aggressive Growth Trajectory, Announces Over Rs. 250 Crore Fundraising, Second ESOP Buyback

Visit Health, which owns Visit App, is a health-tech company providing Wellness & OPD services to over 400 Corporates, 4500+ SMEs and 15+ Insurers through their vast cashless network of medical service providers Pan-India.

Visit Health
Visit Health
Visit Health, a Delhi based, integrated health tech platform for employee wellness & OPD programmes, is pleased to announce the successful completion of transaction comprising primary capital infusion and secondary purchase of stake in the company held by Docprime Technologies Pvt Ltd, the current promoters and employees. The total consideration for the transaction exceeds ~250 crores. The additional funding received as part of the transaction will enable Visit Health to expand its current business and further consolidate its position as a leading digital platform offering a bouquet of top-notch healthcare services. Visit Health has seen a promising growth of 110% CAGR over the last eight years.

Visit Health has a rich client base comprising corporates and large institutions across the IT, automobile, Banking and finance, education, real estate and offers OPD services that are customer centric.

Visit Health’s business expansion also involves a strategic partnership with TatvaCare, a company specialising in the health and wellness space. This collaboration will leverage capabilities of both companies and maximise their reach in the healthcare sector. Together, Visit Health and TatvaCare are set to redefine healthcare delivery, ensuring seamless access to quality care for patients across India.

Vaibhav Singh, Co-founder & Managing Director of Visit Health, stated, "This investment is a testament to the value and impact of our platform. With the strengthened partnership with TatvaCare, we are poised to expand our cashless network, services and enhance our commitment to delivering accessible, high-quality healthcare to everyone. We are excited about the future and the possibilities this funding unlocks for us and our users."

TatvaCare's CEO, Manoj Balaji added, "Our partnership with Visit Health aligns perfectly with our vision of transforming healthcare delivery. By working closely together, we can leverage our combined strengths to offer innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of patients. We look forward to the incredible impact this collaboration will have on the healthcare landscape."

​​With the new investment and strengthened partnership with TatvaCare, Visit Health is set ​for achieving new benchmarks in providing accessible, cost-effective, and quality healthcare to all.

About Visit

