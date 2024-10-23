Hub4Business

Transforming Drug Discovery: Insights From Pharma & Biotech Experts Using Revvity Signals Solutions

In the fast-evolving landscape of Pharma and Biotech, the pursuit of drug efficiency is often hindered by operational bottlenecks rooted in outdated or insufficient digital solutions.

Revvity Signals
Revvity Signals
info_icon

In the fast-evolving landscape of Pharma and Biotech, the pursuit of drug efficiency is often hindered by operational bottlenecks rooted in outdated or insufficient digital solutions. Despite significant advancements in molecular research, many laboratories still operate with fragmented systems that inhibit seamless collaboration and data flow. The 2023 Biopharma Digital Transformation Report revealed that over 70% of biopharma companies experience critical inefficiencies due to siloed systems and the inability to access and share real-time data effectively. These challenges are not only financial but also strategic, as delays in R&D workflows directly impact the overall productivity and success of drug development pipelines.

The traditional compartmentalized approach to research in the pharma and biotech industry no longer meets the needs of today’s interdisciplinary and increasingly complex biopharmaceutical development. Recognizing this, Revvity Signals Solutions designed a workflow-centric tool specifically for enhancing drug efficiency. The Signals Research Suite is crafted for researchers exploring new drug modalities or those looking to optimize their R&D processes across the Make-Test-Decide lifecycle, resulting in better data management, insightful analysis, and improved outcomes. It is the only comprehensive, unified SaaS platform that covers the end-to-end requirements of research scientists, providing a collaborative and user-friendly environment.

With advanced data visualization capabilities, the Signals Research Suite empowers scientists to harness their expertise to develop innovative therapeutics to address patient needs.

Leveraging top-tier tools like ChemDraw® and Spotfire®, the Signals Research Suite combines three core functions:

Signals Notebook: A leading cloud-native electronic lab notebook that allows biologists and chemists to collaborate, capture, organize, share, and analyze research data.

Data Processing with Spotfire: This feature enhances data analysis and visualization across diverse workflows, including assay development, low- to ultra-throughput screening, and in vivo studies.

Data-Driven Analytics: A next-gen data management system that facilitates the analysis of scientific results, providing efficient access and evaluation of data collected throughout the R&D process.

Together, these capabilities offer top-tier analysis and data visualization tools for the entire Make-Test-Decide R&D cycle, accelerating innovation in the development and optimization of therapeutic candidates, helping them reach the market faster.

Customer and Partner Highlights

Revvity Signals and Scitara Announced a Collaboration to Create a New Model for the Modern Lab

This case study outlined the successful partnership between Revvity Signals and Scitara, which aimed to transform laboratory data integration through a pioneering solution for modern labs. The collaboration focused on developing a new data infrastructure that enabled seamless connectivity across laboratory instruments and systems. Scitara’s Lab Automation Platform (LAP) integrated with Signals Research Suite from Revvity Signals, creating a unified framework that supports real-time data transfer and collaboration between various lab systems, instruments, and teams. This new model optimizes workflows enhancing data accessibility, and ensuring high-quality, traceable data throughout the research lifecycle. The solution empowers laboratories to reduce manual processes, improving accuracy, and accelerating decision-making, all while maintaining compliance with industry regulations.

Camurus Adopted Signals Notebook from Revvity Signals to Streamline R&D Workflows

Camurus, a biopharmaceutical company, has successfully adopted Signals Notebook to optimize its R&D workflows, enabling better collaboration and efficiency across its research teams. The case study demonstrates how Signals Notebook has been deployed to simplify data entry, improve data accuracy, and facilitate real-time collaboration across departments. Before implementation, Camurus faced challenges in managing complex, multidisciplinary research data. Revvity Signal’s solution has allowed Camurus to streamline its laboratory workflows by integrating data from various research activities into one unified platform. The platform’s cloud-native architecture has improved data accessibility and traceability, ensuring compliance with regulatory standards while accelerating the company’s drug development processes.

Better Data, Insights, and Outcomes

The Signals Research Suite is the first fully integrated SaaS platform.  This solution is ideal for scientists working on new drug modalities or who want to expand the power of Signals Notebook across the entire Make-Test-Decide R&D lifecycle for better data, insights, and outcomes.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India A Vs Oman LIVE Score, Emerging Asia Cup 2024: IND Blues Maintain Pressure As Oman Struggle At 122/4 In 17 Overs
  2. India Vs Australia: Brett Lee Recommends This Fiery Pacer If Mohammed Shami Is Unavailable
  3. IND-A Vs OMA, Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 Toss Update: Oman Elect To Bat - Check Playing XIs
  4. India Vs New Zealand: Rohit Sharma And Co Practice Hard In Pune Ahead Of 2nd Test - In Pics
  5. Pakistan A Vs United Arab Emirates Highlights, Emerging Asia Cup: PAK-A Win By 114 Runs To Book Place In Semifinals
Football News
  1. RB Leipzig Vs Liverpool Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Matchday 3
  2. Aston Villa 2-0 Bologna: Unai Emery & Jhon Duran’s Frustration - A Passion for Playing In Victory
  3. Chennaiyin FC Vs FC Goa Live Streaming, Indian Super League 2024-25: When, Where To Watch ISL Match On TV And Online
  4. Champions League: Nuri Sahin Calls Substitutions A 'Mistake' In Dortmund's 2-5 Collapse Against Real Madrid
  5. Juventus 0-1 Stuttgart, Champions League: Thiago Motta 'Take Responsibility' For Maiden Defeat
Tennis News
  1. Dominic Thiem: Austrian Ends Career With First-Round Loss At Vienna Open
  2. Noami Osaka Ends 2024 Season Due To Injury After Hong Kong Open Withdrawal
  3. WTA Rankings: Aryna Sabalenka Replaces Iga Swiatek As World Number One
  4. ATP Swiss Indoors Basel 2024 Live Streaming: Where To Watch, Schedule, Fixtures - All You Need To Know
  5. Vienna Open 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch, Schedule - All You Need To Know
Hockey News
  1. IND 0-2 GER, 1st Hockey Test: Harmanpreet, Fulton Vow To 'Experiment In Second Game Too'
  2. India Vs Germany Hockey Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs GER Bilateral Series Match 2
  3. India 0-2 Germany: IND Lose First Match In Delhi Since 2014, Trail 1-0 In Two-match Series - In Pics
  4. India 0-2 Germany Hockey Highlights, Bilateral Test Series Match 1: IND Lose After Failing To Breach GER Defence
  5. IND 0-2 GER, 1st Hockey Test: India Go Down Tamely To Enterprising Germans In Delhi

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Preparations Are Underway Ahead Of Cyclone Dana Landfall
  2. India Supports Dialogue And Diplomacy, Not War: PM Modi At BRICS Summit
  3. Book Excerpt: Marital Rape And The Supreme Court
  4. Mumbai Police Makes 11th Arrest In Baba Siddique Murder Case
  5. Full List: JMM Candidates Contesting Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024
Entertainment News
  1. Archiving the Death of Democracy: How ‘Jamoora’ Does What No Indian Film Has
  2. Girls Will Be Girls Review: Shuchi Talati’s Tense, Razor-sharp Debut Slices Through Control And Freedom
  3. How Wim Wenders’ Perfect Days Romanticises Poverty
  4. Right Ends, Wrong Means: The Anti-Hero In Hindi Cinema
  5. Why Does Bollywood Fail to Humanise its Influencer Characters?
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Early Voting Trends, Endorsements, And Intense Campaigning | Key Highlights
  2. Central Park Five Sue Donald Trump Over False 'Pled Guilty' Remarks | About The Case
  3. US Helicopter Crash Kills 4, Destroys Radio Tower
  4. Donald Trump Serves Fries At McDonald's While Campaigning In Pennsylvania; Takes Jab At Harris | All About It
  5. US Elections: Trump-Harris Intensify Attacks On Each Other As Presidential Race Nears | Highlights
World News
  1. Rohingya Muslims Stranded Off Sea As Indonesia Refuses To Accept
  2. 'Preparing To Settle In Gaza': Israeli Settlers' Call For Re-Occupation
  3. US Elections 2024: Early Voting Trends, Endorsements, And Intense Campaigning | Key Highlights
  4. The Two-State Solution To Israel-Palestine Is Dead And Gone: Iranian Envoy 
  5. Turkey, Pakistan & More Eye Membership As BRICS Moves Towards Expansion And 'Strengthening Multilateralism'
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 23, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  2. Marital Rape: A Crime Or A Social Issue?
  3. BAN Vs RSA, 1st Test Day 3 Live Streaming: When Does Action Begin? Dhaka Hourly Weather Forecast
  4. Middle East Tensions: Israel Confirms Killing Nasrallah's Successor; 18 Dead In Strikes On Beirut | Latest
  5. Cyclone Dana: Evacuation Underway In Odisha And Bengal, Coast Guard On High Alert; Schools Closed
  6. Krittika Nakshatra: A Star Of Purification And Transformation
  7. Thailand Vs Indonesia Toss Update, Quadrangular T20I Series Semi-Final 1: THA Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  8. Bengaluru Building Collapse: 7 Dead, Owner Of Illegal Building Arrested