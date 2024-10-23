In the fast-evolving landscape of Pharma and Biotech, the pursuit of drug efficiency is often hindered by operational bottlenecks rooted in outdated or insufficient digital solutions. Despite significant advancements in molecular research, many laboratories still operate with fragmented systems that inhibit seamless collaboration and data flow. The 2023 Biopharma Digital Transformation Report revealed that over 70% of biopharma companies experience critical inefficiencies due to siloed systems and the inability to access and share real-time data effectively. These challenges are not only financial but also strategic, as delays in R&D workflows directly impact the overall productivity and success of drug development pipelines.
The traditional compartmentalized approach to research in the pharma and biotech industry no longer meets the needs of today’s interdisciplinary and increasingly complex biopharmaceutical development. Recognizing this, Revvity Signals Solutions designed a workflow-centric tool specifically for enhancing drug efficiency. The Signals Research Suite is crafted for researchers exploring new drug modalities or those looking to optimize their R&D processes across the Make-Test-Decide lifecycle, resulting in better data management, insightful analysis, and improved outcomes. It is the only comprehensive, unified SaaS platform that covers the end-to-end requirements of research scientists, providing a collaborative and user-friendly environment.
With advanced data visualization capabilities, the Signals Research Suite empowers scientists to harness their expertise to develop innovative therapeutics to address patient needs.
Leveraging top-tier tools like ChemDraw® and Spotfire®, the Signals Research Suite combines three core functions:
Signals Notebook: A leading cloud-native electronic lab notebook that allows biologists and chemists to collaborate, capture, organize, share, and analyze research data.
Data Processing with Spotfire: This feature enhances data analysis and visualization across diverse workflows, including assay development, low- to ultra-throughput screening, and in vivo studies.
Data-Driven Analytics: A next-gen data management system that facilitates the analysis of scientific results, providing efficient access and evaluation of data collected throughout the R&D process.
Together, these capabilities offer top-tier analysis and data visualization tools for the entire Make-Test-Decide R&D cycle, accelerating innovation in the development and optimization of therapeutic candidates, helping them reach the market faster.
Customer and Partner Highlights
Revvity Signals and Scitara Announced a Collaboration to Create a New Model for the Modern Lab
This case study outlined the successful partnership between Revvity Signals and Scitara, which aimed to transform laboratory data integration through a pioneering solution for modern labs. The collaboration focused on developing a new data infrastructure that enabled seamless connectivity across laboratory instruments and systems. Scitara’s Lab Automation Platform (LAP) integrated with Signals Research Suite from Revvity Signals, creating a unified framework that supports real-time data transfer and collaboration between various lab systems, instruments, and teams. This new model optimizes workflows enhancing data accessibility, and ensuring high-quality, traceable data throughout the research lifecycle. The solution empowers laboratories to reduce manual processes, improving accuracy, and accelerating decision-making, all while maintaining compliance with industry regulations.
Camurus Adopted Signals Notebook from Revvity Signals to Streamline R&D Workflows
Camurus, a biopharmaceutical company, has successfully adopted Signals Notebook to optimize its R&D workflows, enabling better collaboration and efficiency across its research teams. The case study demonstrates how Signals Notebook has been deployed to simplify data entry, improve data accuracy, and facilitate real-time collaboration across departments. Before implementation, Camurus faced challenges in managing complex, multidisciplinary research data. Revvity Signal’s solution has allowed Camurus to streamline its laboratory workflows by integrating data from various research activities into one unified platform. The platform’s cloud-native architecture has improved data accessibility and traceability, ensuring compliance with regulatory standards while accelerating the company’s drug development processes.
Better Data, Insights, and Outcomes
The Signals Research Suite is the first fully integrated SaaS platform. This solution is ideal for scientists working on new drug modalities or who want to expand the power of Signals Notebook across the entire Make-Test-Decide R&D lifecycle for better data, insights, and outcomes.