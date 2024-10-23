In the fast-evolving landscape of Pharma and Biotech, the pursuit of drug efficiency is often hindered by operational bottlenecks rooted in outdated or insufficient digital solutions. Despite significant advancements in molecular research, many laboratories still operate with fragmented systems that inhibit seamless collaboration and data flow. The 2023 Biopharma Digital Transformation Report revealed that over 70% of biopharma companies experience critical inefficiencies due to siloed systems and the inability to access and share real-time data effectively. These challenges are not only financial but also strategic, as delays in R&D workflows directly impact the overall productivity and success of drug development pipelines.