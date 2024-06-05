Pathbreaking Healthcare App Rolls Out Rs 1000 Crores Of Interest Free Loans To Curb India's Tremendous Burden Of Out Of Pocket Expenditure In Paying Medical Bills

So how does it work?

Kapur said "When a User pays any health or medical provider across India, they can choose to use their own funds to pay and get an instant discount cashback or can tap into the pre-approved Credit Line that is available to them within the App. They simply enter the amount they wish to pay, complete a two-step KYC process, add their bank account details for the future EMIs, and the money is transferred directly to the healthcare provider. This entire loan journey takes less than five minutes. It’s that simple".