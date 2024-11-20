Prince Philipp, a prominent member of the Princely House of Liechtenstein, one of Europe’s oldest noble families dating back to 1136, honored Palli’s impact. Known for promoting excellence and innovation, Prince Philipp’s involvement underscored the importance of international collaboration and the recognition of leaders advancing global justice. In his citation, he stated: “In recognition of his global legal expertise in international dispute resolution and debt recovery, Nikhil Palli is awarded the Avicenna Medal. His exceptional skills have resolved complex international legal challenges, promoting justice and stability across borders. Nikhil’s commitment to excellence and his profound understanding of international law have not only advanced the legal profession but have also facilitated fair and equitable outcomes on a global scale. His achievements embody the highest standards of legal practice and scholarship.”