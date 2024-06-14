Narayanites' Engineering Dreams Fulfilled With Stellar JEE ADVANCED 2024 Performance

Narayanites claim 7 of the top 20 All India Open Category Ranks

Narayanites achieve 14 of the top 50 All India Open Category Ranks

Narayanites attain 31 of the top 100 All India Open Category Ranks

6 Narayanites clinched Rank 1 in All India category ranks

Narayanites across the country delivered a trailblazing performance in the JEE Advanced 2024

results announced today. Demonstrating outstanding academic prowess, Narayanites secured All India Ranks (AIR) 3, 6, 11, 12, 16, 17 & 20, claiming 7 of the top 20 ranks in the open category.

Narayanites Sandesh Bhogalapalli from Telangana secured AIR 3, Rajdeep Mishra from Rajasthan achieved AIR 6, Balaaditya M from Andhra Pradesh clinched AIR 11, Raghav Sharma from Rajasthan obtained AIR 12, Bismit Sahoo from Odisha secured AIR 16, Aryan Prakash from Maharashtra secured AIR 17 and Amogh Agrawal from Karnataka secured AIR 20. Narayanites secured 14 of the top 50 and 31 of the top 100 ranks to secure seats in India’s premier engineering institutions, including the IITs.

These exceptional performances are a testament to the resilience and hard work of Narayanites and the comprehensive education they received at the institution. These accomplishments are attributable to a system refined over the last 45 years focusing on conceptual clarity, frequent practice tests, a tech-enabled framework, and the Disha programme to address the mental well-being of the students.

With pride, Dr. P. Sindhura, Director of Narayana Educational Institutions, congratulated the achievers, saying, “Narayana's approach empowers students with conceptual understanding, problem-solving skills, and ensures continuous improvement through evaluation and feedback. Our innovative Concept Definition Formula (CDF) method instils critical thinking, and our structured micro-schedule ensures that students have an organised time-table that optimises their study time efficiently, covering all essential topics thoroughly. Periodic tests, error analysis, and personalised feedback ensure the best possible preparation for competitive exams like JEE. Our faculty serve as mentors and motivators, supporting students throughout their JEE journey."

Ms. P. Sharani, Director of Narayana Educational Institutions, attributed this remarkable achievement to the collective efforts of students, parents, and teachers. Highlighting the use of cutting-edge technology, she said, “With our in-house learning