Narayanites' Engineering Dreams Fulfilled With Stellar JEE ADVANCED 2024 Performance

Narayana Educational Institutions is one of Asia’s largest and well-respected education groups with over 45 years of legacy in the field of education.

  • Narayanites claim 7 of the top 20 All India Open Category Ranks

  • Narayanites achieve 14 of the top 50 All India Open Category Ranks

  • Narayanites attain 31 of the top 100 All India Open Category Ranks

  • 6 Narayanites clinched Rank 1 in All India category ranks

Narayanites across the country delivered a trailblazing performance in the JEE Advanced 2024

results announced today. Demonstrating outstanding academic prowess, Narayanites secured All India Ranks (AIR) 3, 6, 11, 12, 16, 17 & 20, claiming 7 of the top 20 ranks in the open category.

Narayanites Sandesh Bhogalapalli from Telangana secured AIR 3, Rajdeep Mishra from Rajasthan achieved AIR 6, Balaaditya M from Andhra Pradesh clinched AIR 11, Raghav Sharma from Rajasthan obtained AIR 12, Bismit Sahoo from Odisha secured AIR 16, Aryan Prakash from Maharashtra secured AIR 17 and Amogh Agrawal from Karnataka secured AIR 20. Narayanites secured 14 of the top 50 and 31 of the top 100 ranks to secure seats in India’s premier engineering institutions, including the IITs.

These exceptional performances are a testament to the resilience and hard work of Narayanites and the comprehensive education they received at the institution. These accomplishments are attributable to a system refined over the last 45 years focusing on conceptual clarity, frequent practice tests, a tech-enabled framework, and the Disha programme to address the mental well-being of the students.

With pride, Dr. P. Sindhura, Director of Narayana Educational Institutions, congratulated the achievers, saying, “Narayana's approach empowers students with conceptual understanding, problem-solving skills, and ensures continuous improvement through evaluation and feedback. Our innovative Concept Definition Formula (CDF) method instils critical thinking, and our structured micro-schedule ensures that students have an organised time-table that optimises their study time efficiently, covering all essential topics thoroughly. Periodic tests, error analysis, and personalised feedback ensure the best possible preparation for competitive exams like JEE. Our faculty serve as mentors and motivators, supporting students throughout their JEE journey."

Ms. P. Sharani, Director of Narayana Educational Institutions, attributed this remarkable achievement to the collective efforts of students, parents, and teachers. Highlighting the use of cutting-edge technology, she said, “With our in-house learning
application nLearn, teachers were able to track students’ progress in real-time and assist them as per their requirements. Students assessed their performance and understood their relative standing using the application's comprehensive set of tests.”

For over 45 years, Narayana Educational Institutions have maintained a legacy of excellence, while remaining dedicated to their goal of nurturing tomorrow's leaders and advancing the nation's development. Narayana Educational Institutions strives to steer students towards academic brilliance thereby enabling the fulfilment of their dreams as at Narayana, Your Dreams Are Our Dreams.

About Narayana Educational Institutions

With a vast network of 800+ schools, colleges, coaching centers, and professional colleges across 23 Indian states and 230+ cities, Narayana Educational Institutions is one of Asia’s largest and well-respected education groups with over 45 years of legacy in the field of education. The institution has a team of more than 50,000 highly experienced teachers, R&D Heads, and Subject Matter Experts, in addition to the non-academic staff, who help over 600,000 students every year with their education, from kindergarten to post-graduate studies. Their central focus remains on striking a harmonious balance between the curricular and co-curricular domains so that the students reach their full potential. Furthermore, they offer comprehensive academic programmes tailored to help students realize their ambitions in the engineering, medical, CA, and civil service streams, showcasing their firm dedication to career-oriented teaching. With this, Narayana commits to fulfilling dreams of millions across the nation as at Narayana, your dreams are our dreams.

To know more, visit us at: https://www.narayanagroup.com/

Media Contacts:

Ritika Jaipuriyar – 9167236891; ritika.j@narayanagroup.com

