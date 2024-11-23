Leadership Success Story Of Chinmay Pingulkar's North Stonington Solar Project

This was a sea change, and the results were both impactful and instantaneous. Long hours, at times extended, and consistent effort went into making this dedication by Chinmay Pingulkar to set things right with the project. While keeping calm and composed under pressure to develop innovative daily solutions to navigate complexities, the Pingulkar fellow had driven the project back on the rails. Most impressively, this was completed under his supervision in only two months, without compromising the integrity of the original budget of $8 million, impressive enough in itself considering the earlier troubles of the project.