Is The Digital Era, Resurrecting The Essence Of Bharat Or Blending It Into Global Culture?

National and state culture acted as our double-layered protection cover from foreign cultures for thousands of years. Sanskrit language, the base of Indian culture, can not only galvanize us from global culture but can overcome and supersede global culture by inculcating a sense of pride and respect. Narendra Modi's rule in India for the last 8 years has only re-ignited the Hindu renaissance and pride. Social media has helped proponents of spirituality and yoga gurus, nationalist orators, and Katha Vachak to reach the masses. Post-Independence, the only quintessential stotra singer, but in Carnatic style was Bharat Ratna M. S Subbulakshmi. Anuradha Paudwal after singing many Bollywood songs switched to bhajans which also included Stotras. But in the post-digital era, Kuldeep M Pai along with his disciple, Madhvi Madhukar Jha, and Uma Mohan have made stotra famous through social media. It’s heartening to see Sanskrit singer Madhvi Madhukar’s Madhuram band, Madhava's Band, and Sanjay Dwivedi ‘s Dhruva band becoming popular among youth. These bands have a tinge of both modernity and tradition. Recently a few famous Bollywood singers like Sanchet Parampara and popular folk singers have started singing stotra. The popularity of Sanskrit songs will certainly enthuse and motivate youngsters about the world’s most ancient, scientific, and holy language of Hindus. Hope in the coming years, Sanskrit day is celebrated with the same enthusiasm as an international language day, the way international yoga day is celebrated across the globe. Nonetheless, it is scientifically proven that mantras and stotras calm the mind and soul. It activates the brain, rejuvenates the body, and eliminates negativity from the mind. Amidst fast-paced life, yoga, meditation, and chanting are a growing trend among all ages, across the globe.