Harshavardhan Galla: A Visionary Architect Of Exceptional Living Spaces

Galla perceives real estate as a reflection of India’s economic evolution. Observing a shift from basic single-room homes to modern preferences for spacious living areas, home offices, and even home theatres, he links these evolving needs directly to India’s rising per capita income, a clear indicator of the country's growing prosperity. He is optimistic about India’s trajectory, noting its potential to rival established economies like Germany, Japan, the United States, and China. This optimism is tempered by a recognition of the existing gaps in per capita income, yet Galla remains confident in India’s upward trajectory, inspired by his grandmother’s wisdom: “One who trusts and invests in land, won’t fail.”