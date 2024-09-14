Elevating Data Quality And Management: An AI-Driven Strategy

In an era where data is frequently likened to "the new oil," effective data management is essential for organizations striving to stay competitive. The rapid growth in data volume and complexity has introduced challenges, particularly in maintaining data quality. Traditional data management methods often fall short, highlighting the need for advanced solutions like Master Data Management (MDM). The MDM market, valued at $11.5 billion in 2023 and projected to reach $23.8 billion by 2028, underscores the importance of these solutions.