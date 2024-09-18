Driving Innovation And AI-Driven Decision-Making: An Exclusive Conversation With Amazon’s Business Intelligence Engineering Leader, Deepanjit Singh Kohli

Navigating the intersection of technology and business, Deepanjit is an award winning distinguished leader in Business Intelligence and Data Engineering, with a proven track record of driving innovation and efficiency at Amazon. As the head of Amazon’s Amazonian Experience and Technology Business Intelligence Engineering team, Deepanjit has spearheaded the transformation of Amazon's people data infrastructure, ensuring seamless integration, scalability, and compliance in a rapidly evolving digital landscape. His leadership in standing up the complete business intelligence data infrastructure, centralizing it, migrating it to the cloud, and integrating AI has facilitated numerous product launches at Amazon, directly impacting the lives of millions of Amazonians worldwide.



Deepanjit has been a pioneer in integrating AI into the Business Intelligence and Data Engineering space. This innovation has not only enhanced operational efficiency but also provided deeper insights, empowering Amazon's leadership with the tools needed to make data-driven decisions. His work exemplifies a commitment to Amazon's core leadership principles, driving both technological advancement and business success. With a near-perfect academic record and accolades that highlight his excellence, Deepanjit continues to shape the future of data-driven decision-making at one of the world's largest tech companies.



In September 2024, Deepanjit received the prestigious Indian Achievers' Award, an accolade with both national and international recognition. Governed by a research team of leaders across diverse fields like politics, business, and technology, the award honors individuals who demonstrate the highest levels of achievement and significant contributions to society. This recognition underscores Deepanjit’s commitment to excellence and innovation, solidifying his influence in technology and business.