Hub4Business

Clouds And Code: How AI And Cloud Computing Are Cooking Up The Future

Interviews like these make people realise how the world of technology will look in the future and how important cloud is going to be in the time to come.

Mr. Jivtesh
Mr. Jivtesh
info_icon

Interviewer: Today, we have the pleasure of speaking with Mr. Jivtesh, an expert in cloud computing and AI, who has worked with industry giants like Cisco Systems and IBM. Welcome, Mr. Jivtesh.

Mr. Jivtesh: Thank you for having me. It’s a pleasure to be here.

Interviewer: So, lets begin with something about the impact of Cloud? How has cloud computing contributed to the current AI revolution?

Mr. Jivtesh: Cloud computing has been a game-changer for AI in several ways. For researchers, the cloud provides a convenient and cost-effective way to research, train, and build AI models without the need to maintain and build their own data centers. Imagine trying to build a skyscraper with just a hammer and nails—cloud computing gives you the cranes and bulldozers you need. It allows for easy elastic scalability, access to massive datasets, and the appropriate hardware for both building and running AI tools. Plus, the cloud enables easier collaboration between different research teams since it has global scale and is accessible from anywhere. It’s like having a virtual office where everyone can brainstorm together, no matter where they are.

Interviewer: That’s fascinating. Can you elaborate on the factors related to data that has impacted AI?

Mr. Jivtesh: Absolutely. AI algorithms have existed for quite some time, but the recent boost in their capabilities is largely due to access to the massive amounts of data available on the Internet. Often, an advanced model trained on a smaller dataset performs worse than a simpler algorithm trained on a massive dataset. It’s like trying to become a master chef with just one recipe—more data means more learning opportunities. The cloud facilitates this by providing the infrastructure needed to store and process these large datasets efficiently.

Interviewer: IT does seem the cloud has helped a lot in AI development. What are some of the other benefits you think it brings to AI?

Mr. Jivtesh: The distributed nature of the cloud allows for massive parallelization, which greatly reduces the training time for AI models and the latency in their operation. This means that complex models can be trained faster and deployed more efficiently, leading to quicker insights and more responsive AI applications. This would sound like a simple thing but its impact is huge considering the amount of things it saves. Think of it as having a team of chefs working on different parts for a grand buffet, the more synchronicity, the quicker and more efficient the output.

Interviewer: While we were chatting before the interview began you mentioned that cloud and AI are symbiotic. I know the interview had not started then but I have been curious about those words since then. Can you explain why you said that?

Mr. Jivtesh: Certainly. The growth of cloud computing drives the growth of AI and vice versa. As AI models become more advanced, they require more computational power and storage, which the cloud provides. Conversely, as cloud infrastructure becomes more robust, it enables the development of even more sophisticated AI models. This symbiotic relationship ensures that advancements in one technology will spur advancements in the other.

Interviewer: The other day I saw a video where people mentioned how analytics have changed since AI models came. What are your thoughts about this?

Mr. Jivtesh: With the cloud, AI models can reside where their data already resides, enabling greater analytics and insights on already available data. Even though it might seem trivial, this proximity to data reduces latency tremendously and allows for real-time processing and analysis. And you know every business Analyst would want these crucial applications to have a quick response as these are about real-time decision-making.

Interviewer: Let’s try to give some credit to the AI also for the growth of cloud. How has AI impacted the cloud?

Mr. Jivtesh: AI has significantly influenced cloud architecture. Cloud platforms like AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud have integrated AI models and capabilities, encouraging more businesses to move to the cloud to run their advanced AI models. This integration creates a virtuous cycle where the data generated by these businesses helps improve the AI models themselves. Additionally, cloud architectures have had to evolve to support AI by enabling massive parallelization and including specialized hardware like GPUs and custom chipsets. These components are essential for training and running AI models efficiently, and their inclusion in cloud infrastructure has been a critical development.

Interviewer: Can AI assist in the development and maintenance of cloud platforms?

Mr. Jivtesh: Yes, AI plays a crucial role in developing, running, and debugging the computer code for cloud platforms. AI code assistants like Microsoft’s Copilot, ChatGPT, and Claude help developers write more efficient code, identify bugs, and optimize performance, making the development process more streamlined and effective. These AI tools can analyze vast amounts of code quickly, providing suggestions and improvements that would take human developers much longer to identify.

Interviewer: These seem better predictive abilities, right?

Mr. Jivtesh: Yes, it is that indeed.

Interviewer: So, how does AI’s predictive capabilities benefit cloud providers?

Mr. Jivtesh: It helps cloud providers forecast demand for their infrastructure. This includes determining where and how many switches, routers, CPUs, and other components to deploy based on future demand forecasts. Accurate predictions ensure that cloud providers can scale their infrastructure efficiently and meet customer needs without over-provisioning. This not only saves costs but also ensures that resources are available where and when they are needed most.

Interviewer: These sounds great. How about other areas like security within cloud environments? What are the benefits there?

Mr. Jivtesh: AI is increasingly used for anomaly detection in logs and network traffic to identify leaks and security threats. By analyzing patterns and detecting deviations from the norm, AI can quickly identify potential security issues and alert administrators, helping to maintain the integrity and security of cloud environments. This proactive approach to security is essential in today’s digital landscape, where threats are constantly evolving.

Interviewer: Finally, how has AI contributed to the automation of cloud operations?

Mr. Jivtesh: AI has enabled increased automation of various processes and cloud operations, reducing costs and the need for human intervention. Tasks such as resource allocation, load balancing, and system maintenance can now be automated using AI, leading to more efficient and reliable cloud services. This automation allows cloud providers to offer more consistent performance and uptime, enhancing the overall user experience.

Interviewer: Thank you, Mr. Jivtesh, for sharing your insights. Certainly the interplay between cloud computing and AI sounds so fascinating. It’s been an enlightening and enjoyable conversation.

Mr. Jivtesh: Thank you for having me. It’s been a pleasure discussing these exciting developments. I just hope that interviews like these make people realise how the world of technology will look in the future and how important cloud is going to be in the time to come.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Meet Nitya: The New Pandya On The Block Who Silenced AUS U-19 Sledging And Batted Like Virat
  2. Shakib Al Hasan Has 'Good Chance' To Play His Final Test In Bangladesh, Says BCB Chief
  3. Women's T20 WC: ENG-W Beat RSA-W By 7 Wickets - In Pics
  4. Chhattisgarh Vs Delhi Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Group D Round 1 Match
  5. PAK Vs ENG, 1st Test: Shan Masood, Abdullah Shafique Tons Power Pakistan On Day 1 - In Pics
Football News
  1. FIFA 2026 World Cup Asian Qualifiers Round 3 Preview: Australia, China Seek First Wins
  2. UEFA Nations League: Kobbie Mainoo One Of Three England Players To Pull Out Of Squad
  3. Jarell Quansah Signs New Long-term Liverpool Deal
  4. Chelsea Vs Man United, Women's Super League: Sonia Bompastor Frustrated With Decision To Postpone Match
  5. Manchester City, Premier League Claim Win Over Commercial Deals After Independent Panel Verdict
Tennis News
  1. Japan Open 2024: Naomi Osaka Pulls Out Of The Tournament Due To Injury
  2. Shanghai Masters: Fritz, Dimitrov Advance After Rain-Delayed Second Round
  3. Davis Cup 2025: India Drawn Against Togo In World Group I Play-Offs
  4. China Open 2024: Gauff Lands Her Second Career WTA 1000 Title - In Pics
  5. China Open 2024: Gauff Took A Relaxed Approach Against Muchova In The Final
Hockey News
  1. 'I Can Never Give Up': Vivek Sagar Prasad On A Mission To Take Indian Hockey Places
  2. Sultan Of Johor Cup: PR Sreejesh Set For His First Assignment As India Junior Hockey Coach
  3. Harmanpreet Singh Credits HIL For Personal Growth, Excited At League's Return
  4. Hockey India League 2024-25: Dates, Venues, Teams, Player Auction, And What's New?
  5. Hockey India League Returns After Seven-Year Gap - Check Out All Details

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Jammu and Kashmir Election Result LIVE: NC, BJP Register 2 Wins Each; PDP's Iltija Mufti Concedes Defeat
  2. Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: The Fate Of Congress' Jat-Dalit Consolidation Attempt
  3. Haryana Election Results 2024 LIVE: BJP Crosses Majority Mark Of 46 In Trends, Congress Trails With 34 Seats
  4. 429 Villages Affected In Bihar As Kosi River Swells; Death Toll Reaches 17 In Meghalaya
  5. MP Woman Faces 5-Day 'Digital Arrest', Loses Rs 46 Lakh To Fraudsters
Entertainment News
  1. Kunal Kamra Wants You to Reconsider Saying “The Process is the Punishment” at Parties
  2. Shubhra Chaturvedi: An ‘Andolanjeevi’ Artist  
  3. Manvat Murders Review: Ashish Bende’s Police Procedural is Too Sedate to Grip
  4. Kashmir’s Timeless Hamlet
  5. Kashmir Chronicles: A Cinema In The Offing
US News
  1. Supreme Court Rules Against Biden’s Push For Emergency Abortion Care In Texas Hospitals
  2. How Hurricane Helene Devastated Western North Carolina |Details
  3. Trump Returns To Site Of Assassination Attempt; China Accused Of Interference | Latest On US Elections 2024
  4. Hurricane Helene Death Toll Rises To 227 As Search Ops Continue
  5. Hurricane Leslie Strengthens To Category 1. What To Know About Its Path And Impact
World News
  1. North Korea's Kim Again Threatens To Use Nuclear Weapons Against South Korea, US
  2. Middle East Tensions: Netanyahu Vows To Bring Hostages Back, Another Hezbollah Leader Killed | Latest
  3. Israel-Lebanon Conflict: Nasrallah, 8 Other Hezbollah Commanders Killed Within Days | Remaining Leadership
  4. Supreme Court Rules Against Biden’s Push For Emergency Abortion Care In Texas Hospitals
  5. Downing Street Reshuffle: UK PM Keir Starmer Announces New Chief Of Staff
Latest Stories
  1. Chhattisgarh Vs Delhi Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Group D Round 1 Match
  2. Haryana Election Results: BJP Looks Set For Hattrick, Proving Exit Polls Wrong
  3. Jammu and Kashmir Election Result LIVE: NC, BJP Register 2 Wins Each; PDP's Iltija Mufti Concedes Defeat
  4. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 8, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  5. Haryana Election Results 2024 LIVE: BJP Crosses Majority Mark Of 46 In Trends, Congress Trails With 34 Seats
  6. As Counting Of Votes For J&K Assembly Elections Begins, Omar Says They Fought The Good Fight, Results Will Reflect It
  7. Haryana Assembly Election 2024: What Past Vote Shares Foretell
  8. Assembly Results Today: Will Haryana, J&K Defy Exit Polls? What Projections Say