Clouds And Code: How AI And Cloud Computing Are Cooking Up The Future

Mr. Jivtesh: Cloud computing has been a game-changer for AI in several ways. For researchers, the cloud provides a convenient and cost-effective way to research, train, and build AI models without the need to maintain and build their own data centers. Imagine trying to build a skyscraper with just a hammer and nails—cloud computing gives you the cranes and bulldozers you need. It allows for easy elastic scalability, access to massive datasets, and the appropriate hardware for both building and running AI tools. Plus, the cloud enables easier collaboration between different research teams since it has global scale and is accessible from anywhere. It’s like having a virtual office where everyone can brainstorm together, no matter where they are.