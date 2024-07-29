Hub4Business

Ajay Lotan Thakur honored With FBCS For Contributions To Open Source Private 5G Development

Ajay Lotan Thakur, a Cloud Software Architect Honored with Fellow of British Computer Society (FBCS) for Pioneering Open Source Private 5G Contributions and Leadership in Demystifying 3GPP Standards for Students and Professionals in Private 5G Research.

Ajay Lotan Thakur
Ajay Lotan Thakur honored With FBCS For Contributions To Open Source Private 5G Development
Leading Innovation: A Cloud Software Architect's Journey

With a 20+ years of career in the tech industry, Ajay Lotan Thakur currently excels as a Cloud Software Architect at Intel Corp Canada. In this role, he leads a team of professionals dedicated to delivering Edge Native Service Platform. His responsibilities extend beyond team management to include project execution responsibilities like technical program management, release schedule management, software defect tracking, project risk management, and planning for new requirements. Collaborating with teams across the globe, he ensures seamless integration of features and execution of complex projects, showcasing his technical expertise and leadership.

Championing Open-Source Innovation in Private 5G

His dedication extends beyond his work at Intel Corp Canada; he serves as Technical Steering Team (TST) member in the Open Networking Foundation's (ONF) Aether project. Aether (aka project pronto), an open-source private 5G initiative funded by DARPA with a substantial investment of $30 million, successfully concluded its initial three-year phase in 2023 with a remarkable final-year demonstration. The project now serves as the backbone for multiple government funded research projects, university research projects, and he takes pride in his ongoing contributions to its continuous improvement and enhanced functionality. He along with Purdue University PhD students have successfully delivered first open source Private 5G implementation which is truly cloud native and horizontally scalable.

With extensive experience in tool development, he authored gNBSim tool which is extensively used by the research community. As a TST member, he participates in community calls every week and plays a pivotal role in defining & executing the project's roadmap, collaborating with community members to drive forward the future of open source 5G projects.

Impact on 5G Research and Open Source

His influence extends deeply into the research community, where his published paper on User Plane Function (UPF) and other contributions to open-source 5G technology are widely referenced in academic research, industry reports and books. Some of his insights have been featured in publications, including an article on TheFastMode, a whitepaper on TeckNexus, and several articles for OpenSourceForYou magazine. His expertise is further recognized through his role as a conference session chair in International Conference on Contemporary Computing (IC3-2024).  He is Technical Program Committee (TPC) member at multiple IEEE conferences, where he is often invited to review research papers and articles.

Additionally, he has served as a program committee member for OW2, reviewing talk proposals, and is a part of the P4 Workshop Program Committee, continuously contributing to the advancement of the 5G and open-source communities. He is fascinated by the potential of AI/ML in the telecom domain. Due to his strong telecom background (3G, 4G, & 5G), and his contribution in cloud native private 5G Aether project, he was invited to deliver the keynote talk at AIIoT-2024, discussing the "Usage of AI/ML in 5G Networks."He presented talk on gNBSim at Global 5G Evolution conference in Jan 2024 where his talk was widely appreciated & this further improved gNBSim adoption in research community. He is recently invited to talk the V-Robot2024to explore the synergy between open source 5G and its application in robotics and IoT. 

Recognized Expert in Open Source 5G Community

In November 2023, his expertise was showcased when he was invited to speak on TelecomTV at the "Open Telco Infra Summit 2023," reflecting his status as a thought leader in the industry. His contributions to the field of 5G have not gone unnoticed, earning him elevation to Senior Member of IEEE, a distinction reserved for those with significant achievements in their field. He was selected as a Fellow of the British Computer Society (BCS) which is a prestigious title awarded to individuals who have made significant contributions to the field of computing and information technology. His work, particularly with the Aether project, is widely recognized and utilized by professionals in business, research, and academia. He often collaborates with community members where ONF has 500+ members in the slack community. This recognition underscores his impact and the respect he commands within the professional community.

Mentoring Young Professionals and Researchers

He is a pivotal figure in the open source 5G and cloud computing communities, playing an influential role in connecting and guiding professionals across various platforms. As an editorial team member of the IEEE ComSocTechblog, he contributes valuable insights and work with other expert users to review their blog content. His commitment to education and mentorship is evident in his guest lectures at Purdue University, where he shared his 5G knowledge & research opportunities with aspiring engineers and researchers. He is dedicated to fostering the next generation of tech professionals, helping them connecting the software designs with 3GPP specifications which needs in depth understanding of the technology.

He mentors young individuals in 5G, cloud computing, and open-source technologies, offering them the guidance needed to navigate these complex fields. His mentorship extends to his roles at Intel to help individuals grow in their career and the British Computer Society (BCS), where he supports new members in achieving Fellowship status. Additionally, as an IEEE Senior Member Accessor, he helps recognize and elevate the contributions of his peers. His active collaboration with students and researchers highlights his ongoing commitment to advancing technology and supporting the professional growth of others.

What Next for Open Source 5G?

Ajay Lotan Thakur’s engagement with the research community is instrumental in advancing the open source 5G capabilities. He is actively working to enhance the Aether Architecture to meet advanced 5G demands, ensuring that telecom networks can efficiently integrate AI/ML technologies. His forward-thinking approach and expertise position him as a key figure in shaping the future of Open-Source telecom, driving innovation and guiding the industry through these exciting times.

