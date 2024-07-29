Ajay Lotan Thakur honored With FBCS For Contributions To Open Source Private 5G Development

Recognized Expert in Open Source 5G Community

In November 2023, his expertise was showcased when he was invited to speak on TelecomTV at the "Open Telco Infra Summit 2023," reflecting his status as a thought leader in the industry. His contributions to the field of 5G have not gone unnoticed, earning him elevation to Senior Member of IEEE, a distinction reserved for those with significant achievements in their field. He was selected as a Fellow of the British Computer Society (BCS) which is a prestigious title awarded to individuals who have made significant contributions to the field of computing and information technology. His work, particularly with the Aether project, is widely recognized and utilized by professionals in business, research, and academia. He often collaborates with community members where ONF has 500+ members in the slack community. This recognition underscores his impact and the respect he commands within the professional community.