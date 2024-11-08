Healthcare Spotlight

Dr. Ajaykumar R Gajengi - Kidney Stones: A Common Yet Painful Urological Disorder

In this article, Dr. Ajaykumar R Gajengi shares insights into managing kidney stones, a common yet painful urological disorder.

Dr. Ajaykumar R Gajengi
  • Kidney stones are one of the most painful urological disorders globally.

  • Prevalence: About 11% of men and 6% of women experience kidney stones.

  • Age Group: Most common among men aged 30-60.

  • Impact: Renal colic, the intense pain from kidney stones, affects approximately 10-20% of men and 3-5% of women.

  • In India, around 12% of the population may develop urinary stones, with nearly 50% at risk of kidney loss or permanent renal damage.

Factors Contributing to Kidney Stone Formation

  • Influences include age, gender, family history, diet, comorbidities, environmental factors, and genetics.

  • Recurrent Nature: Approximately 98% of patients face a recurrence within 25 years of the first occurrence.

  • Types: Calcium oxalate (CaOx) stones are the most common, accounting for 60% of all cases.

Mechanisms Behind Calcium Oxalate Stone Formation

  1. Intratubular Formation

    • Occurs within the kidney's tubular lumens, where crystalline salts supersaturate, crystallize, and grow.

    • Both urease-producing and non-urease-producing bacteria contribute to the process.

  2. Renal Interstitium Formation

    • Calcium phosphate crystals, known as Randall plaques, form in the renal interstitium.

    • These plaques can extend into the kidney’s collecting system, serving as a foundation for calcium oxalate crystals.

Symptoms of Kidney Stones

  • Severe flank or lower abdominal pain (renal colic).

  • Accompanied by nausea, vomiting, hematuria (blood in urine), and sometimes fever.

  • Some patients may be asymptomatic, with diagnosis often occurring through imaging or upon stone passage.

Diagnostic Approaches

  • Initial steps include a medical history review, physical exam, and imaging tests.

  • Primary diagnostic tools:

    • Renal ultrasound: 70% sensitivity and 94% specificity.

    • High-resolution CT scans and KUB X-rays (Kidney-Ureter-Bladder X-rays) are also used, especially to assess treatment suitability for shock wave therapy.

Preventive Strategies for Kidney Stones

  1. Hydration

    • Dehydration is a major risk factor, so increased fluid intake is essential to reduce urinary concentration.

  2. Diet and Weight Management

    • Obesity links to higher risk; maintaining a healthy BMI is recommended.

    • A Mediterranean-style diet focusing on plant-based foods, monounsaturated fats, and limited red meat intake may lower risk.

  3. Metabolic Abnormalities

    • Conditions like hypercalciuria, hyperoxaluria, and hypocitraturia contribute to stone formation.

    • Dietary adjustments can help address these metabolic issues, reducing the risk of recurrence.

Treatment Options

  • Surgical Methods:

    • Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy (ESWL)

    • Ureteroscopy

    • Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy

  • Choice of treatment depends on stone size, type, and location.

Pain Management for Kidney Stones

  • Initial management with NSAIDs, unless contraindicated.

  • For inadequate relief, opioids or intravenous acetaminophen may be used.

  • Oral Dissolution Therapy:

    Effective for uric acid stones; involves urine pH adjustments and medications like allopurinol or febuxostat.

