Some virtual influencers do show diversity though. Shudu Gram for instance, a rare black model, has over 240,000 followers. But it was also criticised because it was created by a white man. “Pressured by young people, many companies are creating ethnically diverse characters,” says Karthik Kalyanaraman, an art critic and academic. “But who is the one making money from them—is he ethnically diverse?”



For a long time, varied artistic expressions—reflecting creativity and providing fun—made us unique, real, and human. But AI has breached that sanctum, too. Now fun itself can be coded and paraded via servile bots. “Social media was sold to us [on the principle that], ‘Look, you can be a creator. Look, your creativity can make you money,’” says Kalyanaraman. “But AI influencers have given it an ironic twist.” Now the person with the resources and the money to create a sophisticated AI influencer will have more... influence, he adds, it’s not so much about creativity anymore. Not long ago, a “gaon ka ladka”, he says, could become an influencer and earn money from brands. “What about AI influencers then? They don’t need a gaon ka ladka anymore. They can create their own gaon ka ladka.”



What does the future look like, then, for (real-life) influencers? Will they start cloning—or ‘AI-ing’—themselves to keep up? Will that be the final step in our complete ‘machinfication’: Machines defeating humans who will be compelled to become machine-like to, well, defeat machines? That, in fact, has already begun. In January 2024, Sunny Leone unveiled her AI clone. Trained on her voice and personal data, it can interact with users through chats or calls, simulating the real actor. It came eight months after Mouni Roy and her husband, Suraj Nambiar, presented the AI influencer Tia Sharma. The trend of AI influencers, says Kalyanaraman, is only going to increase. “But [ultimately] we’re also hardwired to connect to people.” The novelty will fade away at some point, he adds, then people will get tired of it. “Or at least,” he says, laughing, “that’s the hope.”