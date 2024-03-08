Sumati Kumari, Her Green Boat And The Idea Of India

62-year-old Sumathi Kumari, a resident of Cheranalloor Panchayat in Ernakulam, embarks on a daily mission to collect non-biodegradable waste from the river using a boat she crafted herself. As a dedicated member of the Haritha Karma Sena, an initiative by Kudumbasree Mission for waste management, Sumathi has turned her innovative skills toward building a boat from discarded plastic and glass bottles. Her initial attempt with a small country boat using plastic bottles and thermocol proved unsuccessful, but Sumathi persevered. Analysing the challenges, she switched to soda bottles, which she gathered during her duties with the Haritha Karma Sena. This time, the boat successfully maintained balance. Sumathi's resourceful creation required soda bottles, thermocol, and two sets of cello tape. The total cost of the boat is Rs 80 that she spent on two sets of cello tapes.
For the past eight years, Sumathi has made a livelihood by diligently collecting waste, a responsibility bestowed upon her by the Panchayat. Joining the Harita Karma Sena three years ago, she crafted the boat as part of a competition organised by Kudumbasree to create art from waste materials. Despite securing third place, Sumathi holds reservations about the judging process. The first prize went to a team creating a statue of Ambedkar, and the second prize was awarded to those who crafted the map of India. Sumathi, though saddened, chooses not to contest the committee's decision. Explaining her motivation, she says, "The theme was India, and I thought a boat to clean the mess in the river would be a good idea."
Undeterred by the competition outcome, Sumathi continues to navigate her handmade boat daily, collecting non-biodegradable waste from the river. Despite receiving only the third prize, Sumathi finds fulfilment and happiness in her ongoing commitment to environmental stewardship