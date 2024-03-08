Sumati Kumari, Her Green Boat And The Idea Of India

For the past eight years, Sumathi has made a livelihood by diligently collecting waste, a responsibility bestowed upon her by the Panchayat. Joining the Harita Karma Sena three years ago, she crafted the boat as part of a competition organised by Kudumbasree to create art from waste materials. Despite securing third place, Sumathi holds reservations about the judging process. The first prize went to a team creating a statue of Ambedkar, and the second prize was awarded to those who crafted the map of India. Sumathi, though saddened, chooses not to contest the committee's decision. Explaining her motivation, she says, "The theme was India, and I thought a boat to clean the mess in the river would be a good idea."