Culture & Society

Outlook Podcast | Politics Of Beauty Contests: Can We Standardise Beauty?

The history of beauty contests suggests that since the 1960s, it has been a matter of concern for the feminists who have been trying to fight the essentiality of beauty through the male gaze. India’s tryst with beauty pageants dates back to the early 1950s and has evolved over the years with companies taking control. The early days of the Miss India pageant saw multiple editions which were channelled into a single title under the sponsorship of The Times Group’s Femina in 1964.