My Date With A Snow Leopard In Lahaul Spiti

Sighting the animal through the bushes, snow, and rocks is a tough task. But we were lucky to observe it moving across the snow, feasting on the ibex and drinking water, playing like a kid, all alone like a king or the prince of snow. Lucky are those who could sight it live; blessed were we who could see the beautiful animal. We were also impressed by the beautiful long tail of the snow leopard, which helps it balance amidst the difficult terrain of mountains.