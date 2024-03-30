Dining In Dubai

I start with a burrata salad that looks like a painting on a plate. The medley of leafy greens, sun dried tomatoes, slivers of fruit, pine nuts and sweet burrata create a party in my mouth. Up next is a gossamer gold salmon steak served on a bed of tomato broth and crowned with a thin and crisp sourdough toast. The decadent dessert -- mango tiramisu – is so tasty, it vanishes from my plate sooner than I could utter Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. And though the meal is more bohemian than Bedouin, and I don’t get to see Shah Rukh Khan either, it still offers me a taste of quintessential Dubai, a city that feeds its guests really well.