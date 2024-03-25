Eighty per cent of Ultra Rich Match’s clientele is 23 to 33 years old. The agency also has a fair share of second-timers aged 35 to 55. Despite all the promises on offer, Aruna, who is her early twenties, swears she would neither approach a matchmaker nor let her parents hire one. “I would prefer to choose my life partner on my own when I feel the need to do so. I’ll wait till I achieve the stability needed to consider marriage,” she says. Choosing a life partner is an extremely personal matter for Vikrant* (23). He doesn’t think his parents would be able to communicate his needs to any matchmaker, no matter how good a professional the person may be. Harshit Sootha (27) is more open to the possibility. “I may use matchmakers since they provide a more personalised service than online dating,” he says. “They would take the time to understand what I am looking for in a partner and this may lead to higher quality matches.” HR professional Liza* (31) who was stressed out by the emotional ups and downs of using dating apps was relieved when her parents approached a matchmaker on her behalf. She felt that the matchmaker would do a more efficient—and less nerve-wracking—job of finding her a life partner.