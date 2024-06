Father Abraham mourns near the mortal remains of Sib who was killed in a fire incident in Kuwait, at the Cochin International Airport in Kochi, Friday, June 14, 2024. An IAF aircraft carrying the mortal remains of 45 Indians who died in building fire in Kuwait landed in Kochi at 10.30 a.m. on June 14. Photo: - PTI

