Ajjibaichi Shaala: Encouraging Grandmothers To Learn

Sitting on the floor with fellow students—old women from the ages of 60 to 90—she learned to read alphabets and numbers, opening a new world, meeting her new version. Her story illuminates the joys of personal reinvention and the real meanings of education: liberating it from the confines of a ‘neoliberal project’—something solely tied to a job and a salary, reducing diverse people to money-minting tools—and recasting it as a means of fulfilment, empowerment, and self-discovery.

“Now I’m ready,” she says in a documentary. “At the gates of heaven if I’m asked, ‘What did you do as a human?’, then I’ll be able to say, ‘I went to school. I can sign my name.’”