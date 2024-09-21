Culture & Society

A Letter To The Clouds 

Lamenting a tragedy in Himachal Pradesh that almost wiped out a village

Illustration
Illustration Photo: Vikas Thakur
info_icon

My dear clouds, 

I am writing to you with a very heavy heart. We had not yet come to terms with the last Sawan’s tragedy of Summer Hill that you heaped another tragedy at Rampur, Himachal Pradesh. Your sudden outburst on the intervening night of July 31 and August 1 wiped out almost the whole Samej village. Thirty five villagers were swept away in the furious flash flood.  Imagine the piteous plight of a family that lost its seventeen members in one go. Their wailing cries are moving mountains but you seem unmoved.  The villagers lament: 

Badlon aur havaon ke darmian ye kaisi sajish  hui  

Hamare ghar mitti ke the, aur unhi pe barish hui  

(What sort of conspiracy was this between the clouds and winds? We had houses of mud and it rained on them only).  

Friends, we remember how our hearts leaped up when we saw you floating in the sky in our childhood! We fancied you as flying fairies carrying pitcher of water and at times as an elephant ready to sprinkle water from his trunk. We were mesmerised by your changing moods and intently gazed at the crescent rain bow in the sky. The elderly people could guess from your changing colours as to what the weather would be. A saying came current as: 

“Evening red and morning grey sees the travellers on their way 

Evenings grey and morning red brings down rain on their head “  

But now you have become absolutely unpredictable. At times you keep the sky overcast for days with no rain at all. When farmers need you the most, you rain the least but when they want you not to rain, you rain in torrents. Likewise, at you drop too much snow on the hills and at times none at all.  

I may remind you that that peacocks that danced to your tunes now shudder at your sight. Writers and poets draw different symbols from you for their poetry and prose. In his epic poem Meghdootam, Kalidas made you a trusted messenger of the exiled Yaksha to carry his message to his love torn wife in the Himalayas. 

It appears that the praises of poets and writers have gone into your head and you have started behaving in a condescending manner. I may warn you that the poets may shy away singing your paeans if you wreak havoc like this. 

You may attribute your misdemeanour to the man itself. No doubt his misdeeds of global warming have told upon your nature and behaviour. The man very well realises this but he is in a fix what to do. He needs roads and bridges for his brethren. They can’t walk on clouds. They need industry and power projects for their necessities.  Nevertheless the man is mulling measures day in and day out to contain global warming and concomitant climate change. Please bear with him till then. 

Dear clouds, you come and go with seasons. Your relationship with man is as old as the human civilisation itself. Man can’t really do without you. My simple appeal to you is that you hail, rain or snow but for god sake don’t burst.   

                                                                                                     Sincerely yours,

                                                                                              K R Bharti

K R Bharti is a retired IAS officer of Himachal Cadre, a poet and writer.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ENG Vs AUS, 2nd ODI LIVE Score: Harry Brook And Co. Eye Comeback Against Buoyant Australia At Leeds
  2. India Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 3 Live Score: Pant, Gill Centuries Help Hosts Set 515-Run Target | BAN - 56/0 At Tea, 149; IND - 287/4d, 376
  3. IND Vs BAN, 1st Test: Pant, Gill Register Hundreds As India Set Bangladesh Daunting 515-Run Target
  4. India Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test: Shubman Gill Silences Critics With Delightful Chepauk Ton
  5. India Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test: Rishabh Pant Hits Scintillating Century, Equals MS Dhoni's Record
Football News
  1. Al-Nassr 3-0 Ettifaq: Ronaldo Shows Off New Celebration In Pioli's First Saudi Pro League Win - Here's Why
  2. Stoke City 1-3 Hull City, EFL Championship: Walter Proud After 'Courageous' Comeback Win
  3. Ligue 1: Enrique Lauds Dembele Improvement, Backs Him To Be More Ruthless
  4. Chelsea 1-0 Aston Villa: Johanna Rytting Kaneryd Hands Sonia Bompastor First Win
  5. SAFF U17 Championship 2024: Sumit Sharma's Header Helps India Beat Bangladesh 1-0
Tennis News
  1. Korea Open: Raducanu Retires From Quarter-Final With Foot Injury
  2. China Open: Top-Ranked Iga Swiatek Withdraws Due To Personal Reasons
  3. Laver Cup: Alcaraz Beaten On Debut With Zverev In Doubles
  4. Roger Federer On Rafael Nadal Retirement: Swiss Great Hopes Spaniard Continues Until 2025
  5. Korea Open: Emma Raducanu Beats Yue Yuan With Ease, Enters Quarter-Finals
Hockey News
  1. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  2. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  3. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win
  4. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Final: History, Previous Title Winners
  5. India Vs China Final, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Highlights: Harmanpreet And Co. Defend Their Title With A 1-0 Victory

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Criminal Amnesia | Sexual Violence in Manipur
  2. Mumbai: Locals In Dharavi Protest Demolition Of Mosque's Illegal Portion; BMC Halts Move For 6 Days After Talks
  3. Kolkata Rape Case: Junior Doctors March To CBI Office, Demand Justice For Victim
  4. Rising Water Levels Of Ganga In Bihar, Flooded Ghats & Relief Ops
  5. Kolkata Doctor Case: Junior Doctors Resume Duties Partially At Bengal Govt Hospitals
Entertainment News
  1. The Night Manager Nominated For Best Drama Series At International Emmys; Check Out Full List Of Nominees Here
  2. Was The Meeting Between MIB And Netflix Around IC 814 In Good Faith?
  3. Emergency Release Date: Censor Board Gets Deadline By Bombay HC To Clear Kangana Ranaut Starrer
  4. The Inevitability of Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency'
  5. National Award-Winning Choreographer Jani Master Arrested In Sexual Assault Case
US News
  1. Kamala's 'If Somebody Breaks In...Will Get Shot' Goes Viral | Democrats' Stance On Gun Control
  2. US Federal Reserve Cuts Interest Rates For The First Time Since 2020
  3. Iranian Hackers Failed To Target Biden's Campaign From Stolen Trump Data: FBI
  4. Trump Says He Will Meet PM Modi During His US Visit Next Week
  5. 12 Hours, Food And A Rifle: Suspect's Planning In Trump's 2nd Assassination Attempt
World News
  1. Kamala's 'If Somebody Breaks In...Will Get Shot' Goes Viral | Democrats' Stance On Gun Control
  2. Sri Lanka Presidential Polls Begin; Reflecting On Its 2022 Economic Meltdown & Survival
  3. Hezbollah's Top Commander With $7 Mn Bounty Among 12 Killed In Israeli Airstrikes On Beirut | Latest Updates
  4. The Tamil Issue Remains On The Backburner In Sri Lankan Elections
  5. India’s Keen Eyes On Sri Lankan Elections
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope, September 21, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. Hezbollah's Top Commander With $7 Mn Bounty Among 12 Killed In Israeli Airstrikes On Beirut | Latest Updates
  3. India Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 3 Live Score: Pant, Gill Centuries Help Hosts Set 515-Run Target | BAN - 56/0 At Tea, 149; IND - 287/4d, 376
  4. Weekly Horoscope For September 22nd To September 28th: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  5. Afghanistan Vs South Africa Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch AFG Vs RSA 3rd ODI Match
  6. Indian Men's Winning Streak Halted At Chess Olympiad, Draw 2-2 Against Uzbekistan In Round 9
  7. Sri Lanka Presidential Polls Begin; Reflecting On Its 2022 Economic Meltdown & Survival
  8. Guyana Amazon Warriors Vs Antigua And Barbuda Falcons, CPL 2024: When, Where To Watch