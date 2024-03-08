Setting Goals For Sustenance

Gita Gopinath was a visiting scholar at both the IMF and a member of the economic advisory panel of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. Gopinath received her PhD in Economics from Princeton University in 2001 after earning a Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Delhi and a Master’s from the Delhi School of Economics and the University of Washington. She joined the University of Chicago’s Booth School of Business in 2001 as an assistant professor before moving to Harvard in 2005. Gopinath was scheduled to return to her academic position at Harvard University in January 2022 after having served as the IMF’s Chief Economist for three years. Instead, she was appointed the first deputy managing director of the fund and the second-ranking official by the end of 2021.