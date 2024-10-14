Narak Chaturdashi 2024: Date, Time And Know The History Behind This Sacred Festival

Narak Chaturdashi, the festival, highlights the story of demon king Narakasura, who has a boon that only his mother can vanquish. Narakasura, the son of Bhudevi (Mother Earth), was blessed with immense power and eventually became a tyrant. His reign of terror extended across the heavens and Earth as he captured 16,000 women and imprisoned them in his palace. After seeing his dominance over the earth, the gods went to Lord Krishna to seek help. Lord Krishna, along with his wife Satyabhama (an incarnation of Bhudevi), went to war with Narakasura. During the battle, Satyabhama fought alongside Krishna and ultimately delivered the fatal blow to Narakasura, thus ending his reign of terror.