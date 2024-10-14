Narak Chaturdashi 2024: Date, Time And Know The History Behind This Sacred Festival

Narak Chaturdashi, the second day of Diwali festivities also known as Kali Chaudas or Choti Diwali, is a significant day that falls on the 14th day of Krishna Paksha in the month of Kartik. This year, Narak Chaturdashi is going to be celebrated on October 31, 2024. The day celebrates Lord Krishna’s victory over Narakasura with great fervour and enthusiasm in India and across many parts of the world among Hindus. The day celebrates the victory of Lord Krishna over the demon Narakasura, symbolizing the triumph of good over evil.
Choti Diwali: Date and Timing
Narak Chaturdashi Date: October 31 (Thursday)
Abhyang Snan Muhurat: O5:20 AM-6:32 AM (1 hour 13 minutes)
Moonrise at Abhyang Snan: 5: 20 AM
Chaturdashi Tithi Begins: 1: 15 PM on October 30, 2024
Chaturdashi Tithi Ends: 03:52 PM on October 31, 2024.
History and Significance of Narak Chaturdashi
Narak Chaturdashi, the festival, highlights the story of demon king Narakasura, who has a boon that only his mother can vanquish. Narakasura, the son of Bhudevi (Mother Earth), was blessed with immense power and eventually became a tyrant. His reign of terror extended across the heavens and Earth as he captured 16,000 women and imprisoned them in his palace. After seeing his dominance over the earth, the gods went to Lord Krishna to seek help. Lord Krishna, along with his wife Satyabhama (an incarnation of Bhudevi), went to war with Narakasura. During the battle, Satyabhama fought alongside Krishna and ultimately delivered the fatal blow to Narakasura, thus ending his reign of terror.
Before his death, Narakasura requested that his death be celebrated with joy, not sorrow. Thus, his defeat is commemorated with the lighting of lamps and festivities, symbolizing the victory of good over evil.
Narak Chaturdashi marks the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil, symbolized by the victory of Lord Krishna over the demon Narakasura. It’s a reminder that righteousness always prevails, no matter how powerful evil may seem. The day is celebrated by lighting a diya (Yama Diya) to dispel the fear of untimely death. Also, the lighting of lamps and diyas on this day is believed to light the path for ancestors and departed souls, guiding them towards salvation.
The ritual bath on this day signifies cleansing oneself of sins and impurities. The Abhyanga Snan is considered spiritually and physically purifying, preparing devotees for the larger Diwali festivities. The story of the killing of Narakasura and Satyabhama highlights the importance of feminine energy or power in Hindu traditions. The festival underscores the strength, courage, and wisdom of women in overcoming evil forces.
Regional variations in celebrations
Maharashtrian people celebrated with the Abhyanga Snan early in the morning during Narak Chaturdashi, followed by a feast and lighting of lamps in the evening. In the south and north, the people celebrate the day as Choti Deepavali which is marked by the bursting of firecrackers, preparation of sweets, and family gatherings. In Gujarat, the day is known as Kali Chaudas and is dedicated to the worship of Goddess Kali. Special pujas are conducted to seek her blessings and protection from evil forces.
Narak Chaturdashi, while a part of the larger Diwali celebration, holds a distinct significance. It is a day of spiritual renewal, a celebration of the triumph of good over evil, and a time to prepare oneself, both physically and mentally, for the festivities of Diwali.
Happy Narak Chaturdashi!