Mahavir Jayanti and Jain cuisine, exploring the delicious world of Jain food

Some dishes from the Jain cuisine are as follows :

Sabudana Khichdi - Made from peanuts, and mashed raw bananas, sabudana khichdi is a favorite during fasting periods. It is seasoned with cumin seeds, green chilies, and garnished with fresh coriander, imparting a burst of flavors with every bite.

Jain Satvik Thali - Jain Satvik Thali is a traditional Indian meal that adheres to the dietary principles of Jainism, emphasizing purity, simplicity, and non-violence. The thali usually includes items such as dal (lentils), rice, roti (flatbread), vegetables, salads, pickles, and desserts, all prepared in accordance with Jain dietary guidelines.

Paneer Bhurji - Jain paneer bhurji is a flavorful dish made with crumbled paneer (Indian cottage cheese), tomatoes, bell peppers, and a blend of aromatic spices. Devoid of onion and garlic, it embodies the principles of Jain cuisine, offering a protein-rich and satisfying option for vegetarians.

Jain Corn Pakodas - Jain Corn Pakodas are a celebration of simplicity and flavor. Made with fresh corn kernels, besan (gram flour), and a tantalizing mix of spices, these pakodas are a testament to the culinary creativity that thrives within Jain cooking.

Jain Veg Puffs - Jain Vegetable Puffs are a delightful combination of buttery, flaky pastry and a flavorful, vegetable-packed filling. These puffs make for a perfect snack for gatherings, parties, or simply as a treat to enjoy with a cup of tea.

Jain samosas - They are savory pastries filled with a delectable mixture of mashed raw bananas, peas, and aromatic spices, devoid of onion and garlic. Fried to golden perfection, they boast a crispy exterior and a flavorful interior, making them a delightful Jain-friendly treat, perfect for any occasion.

Jain Ragda Patties - It is a Jain-friendly adaptation of the popular Indian street food, Ragda Patties. This dish features raw banana patties served with a savory white peas curry, flavored with spices and garnished with chutneys, sev, and fresh coriander. Prepared without onion, garlic, or other root vegetables, it offers a delicious and satisfying culinary experience for those following Jain dietary principles.