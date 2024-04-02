The festival of Gudi Padwa is both well-known and well-loved among the Hindus due to its great festivity and excitement. The morning routine is marked by the elaborate pooja form of worship where the deity is offered prayers along with his consort and Shanthi, seeking a promise of a successful worldly life. The Gudi is taken out of the main door of the house and then it is touched on the street to celebrate the family’s development and prosperity. Puran Poli, Shrikhand, and Poori Bhaji are among those unique delicacies we cook and share with our near ones on the occasion; thereby, making it enjoyable and one to remember.