Famous Maa Durga Temples To Explore Across India During Navratri

Navratri, a festival beyond words and celebrating goodness over evil, is fast approaching. One of the most revered deities, Maa Durga, is a symbol of strength, protection, and motherhood, and it is believed that no one goes empty-handed when they visit Maa Durga or their sacred temples. India is a land of temples, and witnessing these temples during Navratri which are scattered throughout the Indian subcontinent is a blessing and priority in Hindu culture. Devotees from all over the world flock to visit the Durga temple during Navratri, these temples not only serve as a place of spirituality and worship but also witness the incarnation of the goddess Durga. If you're wondering where to visit and how to make your Navratri special, we're here to help. This article will dive into the must-visit Durga temples in India to step into a mythological land.
Must visit these famous Durga temples in India:
Vaishno Devi Temple (Jammu & Kashmir)
Located in the Trikuta Hills of Jammu & Kashmir, one of the holiest shrines is dedicated to Goddess Vaishno Devi (an incarnation of Mata Durga), who resides in a cave. The temple is a 13.5 km trek from Katra and, at a height of 5,200 ft, is a devotee attraction surrounded by lush green forest and scenic beauty. According to belief, until and unless Mata Vaishno Devi calls you, you can’t go and visit the powerful place. The journey of Vaishno Devi is a test of physical and mental endurance, and seeking the blessing of Mata Durga will fulfil all your wishes and bring prosperity.
Nearest Railway Station: Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Railway Station (SVDK).
Nearest Airport: Jammu Airport.
Tripura Sundari Devi (Udaipur, Tripura)
Tripura Sundari Devi temple holds a significant place for the northeastern people, who worshipped Mata Sundari in the form of Sorishi (an incarnation of Lord Durga). According to belief, Mata Sati’s right foot has fallen into this place. Located in Tripura, the temple witnesses a significant influx of devotees who come to seek blessings and celebrate the nine nights of the goddess. The serene atmosphere, coupled with the intricate temple architecture, creates a spiritual ambience that is truly captivating.
Nearest Railway Station: Agartala railway station
Nearest Airport: Agartala Airport.
Kalighat Temple (Kolkata)
Maa Kali is the most beloved goddess in West Bengal and other parts of India. Kalighat is one of the most significant Hindu temples, attracting millions of devotees who come to seek blessings from Mata Durga every year. Kali, a powerful example of the divine feminine, is depicted as a fierce goddess standing on a prostrate Shiva. It is believed that the toe of the right foot of Sati fell in this place, making this temple more precious. Kali, a symbol of empowerment, is celebrated with great enthusiasm in Navratri; devotees offer prayers and make offerings to seek her blessings for various purposes.
Nearest Railway Station: Howrah junction, Kolkata
Nearest Airport: Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport, Kolkata.
Chamundeshwari Temple (Karnataka)
A fierce form of Maa Durga, Maa Chamundeshwari is believed to have slain the demon Mahishasura and is worshipped by devotees with great fervour. The Hindu temple Chamundeshwari, located on the Chamundi Hills near Mysuru, Karnataka, becomes a focus during Navratri. Devotees from around the world visit this famous Shakti Peeth (as Mata Sati’s lock of hair fell here) to seek Mata’s blessing. Revered as the tutelary deity of the Mysuru Maharajas, the temple is believed to have been built in the 12th century. The temple's architectural beauty, coupled with its serene surroundings and spiritual significance, makes it a popular pilgrimage site for devotees from far and wide.
Nearest Railway Station: Mysore Junction
Nearest Airport: Bengaluru International Airport (Kempegowda International Airport).
Ambaji Temple (Gujarat)
A purest site for Hindu pilgrims, the Ambaji temple is located in Gujarat, amidst the breathtaking view. Dedicated to Goddess Ambaji, it is believed that Goddess Sati’s heart fell into this place, making it more sacred and spiritual. Devotees from far and wide visit Ambaji to seek blessings and experience divine energy. During Navratri, visitors come to seek the blessing of Maa Ambaji and feel the feminine power there.
Nearest Railway Station: Ahmedabad Junction
Nearest Airport: Sardar Vallabbhai Patel International Airport.
Jwalamukhi Temple (Himachal Pradesh)
Located in the attractive Kangra Valley, the Jwalamukhi Temple, a prominent Hindu shrine, is dedicated to the goddess Jwalamukhi (an incarnation of Goddess Durga). She is the epitome of power, strength, and feminine energy. This temple is considered one of the revered 51 Shakteepithas where Mata Sati’s tongue fell at this site. The temple's unique feature, the natural flames, has intrigued scientists and devotees alike, with some attributing them to an underground volcano. A huge number of devotees visit the place to feel the divine energy and seek the blessing of Mata Jwalamukhi.
Nearest Railway Station: Shimla Railway Station
The nearest Airport: Kulu Airport.
Karni Mata Temple (Rajasthan)
Located in Deshnoke, Rajasthan, the famous Karni Mata Temple is one of the most renowned temples and holds a significant place in the hearts of Maa Durga devotees. It's particularly famous for its large population of black rats, considered holy by devotees. During Navratri, the temple experiences a significant influx of pilgrims seeking blessings from the goddess Karni Mata. The atmosphere was filled with devotion and festivity during Navratri, as the devotees flock to the place to offer prayers, perform rituals, and participate in various cultural activities. Navratri is the best time to visit Karni Mata temple to witness spirituality and devotion.
Nearest Railway station: Bikaner Junction
Nearest Airport: Jodhpur Airport.
This Navratri, indulge yourself in a spiritual journey and visit the famous Maa Durga temple to make your day a bit more special. India’s temples dedicated to Maa Durga represent not only places of worship but also cultural and historical treasures that connect devotees to the deep spiritual and mythological traditions of the country. Each temple has a story to tell that will define the goddess’s strength, compassion, and power. Navratri is an auspicious time to visit these sacred temples, seek blessings, and make your wishes true.
Happy Navratri!