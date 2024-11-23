Japan's First Memorial At Sado Gold Mines Sparks WWII Controversy

What Are the Sado Gold Mines?

Located on Sado Island off the western coast of Japan’s Niigata prefecture, the Sado gold mines were once the world’s largest producers of gold. Discovered in 1601, they operated for nearly 400 years, supplying gold to the ruling Tokugawa Shogunate during the Edo period (1600-1868). The mines ceased operations in 1989 and have since been developed into a tourist attraction, offering visitors insight into mining technology and production methods through preserved shafts and ore dressing facilities.