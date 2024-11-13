Empowering Villages Is The Key To India’s Growth: President Murmu

On November 13, during her visit to Silvassa, Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Daman and Diu, President Droupadi Murmu emphasized the critical role of empowering villages and panchayats to advance India's progress. She highlighted that nearly 70 to 80 percent of the country’s population lives in rural areas, making the development of these regions essential to the nation’s overall strength and growth.

"India is a country of villages because nearly 70 to 80 percent people live in villages. Thus, our country will progress and become stronger if villages and panchayats become stronger," President Murmu said. Her comments focused on how empowering local governance structures, such as panchayats, is vital for ensuring inclusive growth and addressing regional needs at the grassroots level.

Visit to Panchayat Ghar: A Symbol of Community Governance

In a demonstration of her commitment to rural empowerment, President Murmu included a visit to a Panchayat Ghar—a local governance hub where villagers gather to discuss community matters, resolve issues, and access government services. Panchayat Ghars play an essential role in decentralizing decision-making, enabling villagers to participate directly in governance, and ensuring that local needs are effectively addressed.

"Participation of village panchayats helps in ensuring better governance," she stated, emphasizing that panchayat institutions, along with Panchayat Ghars, are central to the Constitution’s goal of achieving social, economic, and political justice for all citizens. Her visit to the Panchayat Ghar underscored the importance of these local institutions in empowering citizens, promoting transparency, and fostering a sense of ownership over community development projects.

A Panchayat Ghar (also known as a Panchayat Bhavan) is a dedicated building or office space established in rural villages in India to serve as the headquarters for the village panchayat, the local self-governing body. It acts as the administrative center for the panchayat and provides a venue for the planning, management, and execution of various local governance activities.

Key Features and Functions of Panchayat Ghar

Administrative Center: It serves as the official workplace for the village sarpanch (head) and panchayat members, where they can conduct daily administrative duties related to governance, record-keeping, and public meetings. Community Meeting Space: Panchayat Ghars provide a space where village council meetings, Gram Sabha meetings, and public discussions on local development issues, such as health, sanitation, and infrastructure, can take place. Access to Government Services: Often, Panchayat Ghars are set up to facilitate access to various government schemes and services, such as employment under MGNREGA, birth and death registration, and other rural development programs. Information and Resource Hub: Panchayat Ghars often display important information on government schemes, agricultural best practices, health advisories, and education programs, helping villagers stay informed. Venue for Grievance Redressal: Villagers can bring their grievances, disputes, and requests to the Panchayat Ghar, where the panchayat officials work to address these issues and find solutions.

Development Initiatives and Community Engagement

While in Silvassa, President Murmu inaugurated a government school and participated in the launch of the second phase of development for the area beneath the Yatri Niwas flyover, which will serve as a community space. The president’s agenda also included interactions with students and faculty at the NAMO Medical Education & Research Institute. Reflecting on her interaction with the students, she said, "The energy with which the youth is marching forward, I am sure that it will help us in building Viksit Bharat (developed India)," showcasing her optimism about the country’s future leaders.

During her two-day visit, Murmu also explored local attractions in nearby Daman, such as an aviary and a scenic walkway along the seashore. Impressed by the area’s cultural and natural beauty, she commented on its potential to attract tourists, which could create jobs and boost awareness of India’s heritage. "This region became a sought after tourist destination among people due to its natural, historical and cultural heritage. Tourism creates new employment opportunities and more and more people become aware about our country's beauty and heritage," she remarked.

Support for Tribal Development and Janjatiya Gaurav Divas

President Murmu’s visit also included a nod to Janjatiya Gaurav Divas, observed on November 15 to honor the contributions of India’s tribal freedom fighters. She highlighted the government’s dedication to tribal welfare, mentioning that the local administration in Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Daman and Diu has undertaken several initiatives aimed at improving the lives of tribal communities in the region. "I am told that the administration of this Union Territory has also taken many steps for the development of tribals living in this region," she added.

Key projects for tribal upliftment include the establishment of an Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in Khanvel, initiatives to support women in dairy farming, and the expansion of medical facilities at the NAMO Medical college hospital. These initiatives, she said, reflect the government’s goal to create greater opportunities and provide essential services for tribal communities across the country.

President Murmu’s Vision for Empowered Local Governance

In her address, President Murmu called for a comprehensive approach to development that strengthens rural communities through education, healthcare, economic empowerment, and tourism, particularly for marginalized groups. Her visit to the Panchayat Ghar symbolized this vision, as Panchayat Ghars serve as a foundation for self-governance and community engagement. By prioritizing such local governance centers, she conveyed her belief that India’s path to development lies in empowering its villages and panchayats.

In closing, President Murmu’s message reiterated the importance of grassroots development and local governance in building a strong, unified, and prosperous India. Her words reflect a vision of a "Viksit Bharat" where panchayats and villages form the backbone of national progress, fostering self-reliance and community empowerment across the country.

President Murmu’s emphasis on village empowerment through panchayats underlines her commitment to grassroots development. By strengthening local governance, fostering education, healthcare, and economic opportunities, her vision of a resilient, self-reliant rural India serves as the cornerstone for a prosperous, "Viksit Bharat."