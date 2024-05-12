A Southern Pedagogy

A book of this nature cannot become possible without the labour, patience and commitment of all the people who have contributed to the fruition of the work. The undeterred resilience of the authors is commendable and can only be justified by the sheer admiration Baxi strikes in all the lives he has touched, for the authors have an affiliation to him—all are his former students. Of Law and Life is a book that was long due and one that should be widely read to understand the trajectory of the Indian legal system through the life and work of one of its most commendable scholars.