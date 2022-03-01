Zero Discrimination Day: Society's Inequities And Class Divide Through Cinema's Lens

Films are no longer merely a form of entertainment. They have shattered numerous stereotypes and made people aware of many causes throughout the years. Prejudice based on race, colour, religion, or gender has always existed in society, and while society continues to combat it, films have played an important role in raising awareness about the discrimination that individuals endure.

On March 1, the world observes Zero Discrimination Day. The United Nations and other international organisations designated this day to promote equality before the law and in practise. So on this day, let’s go down memory lane and have a look at some of the most popular films in Bollywood that have spoken up about the varied discriminations prevalent in society:

‘The White Tiger’ (2020)

Unchecked privilege may be damaging, and social and economic imbalances can frequently have disastrous effects. Ramin Bahrani's The White Tiger examines systematic inequities as well as incidental caste and class-based cruelties that dehumanise the least fortunate among us. It also demonstrates, in a horrifying way, what might happen when humans are pushed too far.

‘Article 15’ (2019)

As more examples of caste-based gender atrocities emerge around us, director Anubhav Sinha's heartbreaking 2019 film, 'Article-15,' appears to be more pertinent than ever. Ayushman Khurana plays a crusading cop attempting to investigate a heinous crime against two Dalit girls. As he goes about his business, he is hampered at every turn by the inadequacy of the court system as well as entrenched societal biases. The film exposes why and how caste-based crimes in India's hinterlands frequently go unreported and unaccounted for.

‘Axone’ (2019)

It is well known that Indian nationals from the Northeast are frequently tormented with nicknames and subjected to rude queries about their eating habits and even ethnicity. This Yoodlee production’s film looks at how attempting to make a Naga cuisine called 'Axone' in a New Delhi neighbourhood exposes a group of young migrants to both hidden and overt prejudice. The film stars actress Sayani Gupta, actor Vinay Pathak, actress Dolly Ahluwalia, actress Lin Laishram, and actor Adil Hussain. The movie, directed by filmmaker Nicholas Kharkongor, utilises the fragrance of an unusual meal as a trigger to reveal deeply ingrained societal and cultural biases.

‘Dhadak’ (2018)

‘Dhadak’ is a love tale set in Rajasthan, with characters dealing with difficulties such as caste divide and honour murders. Madhukar and Parthavi's destiny becomes uncertain as they are torn between society and their families.

‘Parched’ (2015)

The narrative of four rural women battling with poverty, gender-based violence, and patriarchy is told in this 2015 film directed by Leena Yadav. The video depicted how child marriage, dowry, and marital rape are condoned and normalised in a culture controlled by male privilege, while a widow or childless woman is stigmatised and cruelly ostracised. Tannishtha Chatterjee, Surveen Chawla, Lehar Khan, Sayani Gupta, and Radhika Apte feature in an unflinching look at how unequal, defenceless, and underappreciated women are in certain situations.

