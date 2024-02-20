Zendaya On Working With Director Denis Villeneuve: He Was So Open, Collaborative

"On some big film like this, the nuance and the subtleties get lost, but Denis never lost sight of those things. He was also always open to having conversations with the actors and the heads of departments if there was something that they wanted to creatively bring to the table and discuss. He was so open and collaborative,” she said.

Zendaya added that the “spirit of collaboration on something with this kind of massive scale is what lends itself to being a film with real heart and human emotion. He was so down to work with his collaborators, which felt really nice.”