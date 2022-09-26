World Tourism Day: From Goa To Switzerland – These Destinations Are Celebrity-Favourites

World Tourism Day is celebrated in order to increase awareness among people about various tourist destinations. Also, it helps boost a good work-life balance where people feel like taking a break once in a while from work and going on a vacation.

On this World Tourism Day, here are a few TV celebs speaking up about their favourite holiday destination from across the world.

Sumit Kaul

Tourism is one of the industries that was worst hit because of the pandemic. Now people are moving out and about in large numbers which is wonderful to see. I enjoy travelling with my family and seeing new places. The last three years unfortunately did to allow me to do that. I however did have the opportunity to travel for work to Glasgow, Kashmir and Jodhpur. I hope to get back to regular travel soon. The most fun I have had as a tourist was when I visited Switzerland. I love being outdoors and doing outdoor activities. Switzerland offers plenty of that while being extremely well connected and safe.

Gaurav Singh

I can never get enough of Goa and I have stopped counting the number of times I have been there. Every time, I go there, I get to explore so many new cafés, places that I fall in love all over again. No matter where I go in the world, Goa will always have a special place in my heart.

Nyrraa M Banerji

Tourism really provides a lot of employment as an industry and for a tourist it is very enriching to visit places, know and live their culture. It’s a two-way benefit. I don’t have any favourite destination as such because I love travelling everywhere in general. But my favourite and quickest getaway has to be Goa. I love the food, beaches, and new people there.

Pranitaa Pandit

There are two of my favourite destinations, Switzerland and New Zealand. Both are my favourite because Switzerland is beautiful to another level and it's mesmerizing. It has a lot of variety of views from snow to plain mountains and water streams. The weather is amazing and it's very less populated. It's gorgeous. And New Zealand because every sight of New Zealand is a picture-perfect moment. I remember going to Queenstown and just looking around and I was like should I take a picture. It's that beautiful. I'm a light traveller. I would like to have a backpack. I try to keep as much stuff in it as I can and then just travel with that. The five must-haves in your travel bag are, of course, a pair of sneakers, tracks, basic medicines, one good jacket and my phone, that is the five top five things that I must have in my bag.

Avinash Mukherjee

I love Jammu and Kashmir because I recently visited it. I didn’t get to explore Jammu much but I would love to go there again because people there are so warm and friendly. Also, I would want to visit West Bengal and Punjab as much as I can.

Margo Cooper

I have a few favourite places where I come back all the time. And because of this reason I can’t add my 50th country to the list. I come to Istanbul very often, it’s such a unique place where Asia meets Europe and is just separated by beautiful Bosphorus. There is no place like Istanbul and I hope that everyone will have a chance to visit it at least once in a lifetime.