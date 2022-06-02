Vishnu Unnikrishnan Rushed To The Hospital After Suffering Burns During A Shoot In Kochi

Vishnu Unnikrishnan, a Malayalam actor, and screenwriter has been hospitalised after suffering burns while filming. The actor was brought to a private hospital in Palarivattom after getting minor burns to his palm while filming at Vypin.

The burns are not serious, and the actor has been admitted to the hospital for five days to recover, according to a report in The Times of India.

In Vypin, Kochi, Unnikrishnan, and his friend, actor-writer Bibin George, were filming their directorial debut, 'Vedikettu.' The couple previously collaborated as scenarists on films such as 'Amar Akbar Anthony,' 'Kattappanayile Rithwik Roshan,' and 'Oru Yamandan Premakadha.'

Unnikrishnan entered the industry as a child artist with 'Ente Veedu Appuvinteyum' in 2003. He rose to fame with 'Kattappanayile Rithwik Roshan' wherein he played the lead for the very first time.

Vishnu Unnikrishnan's acting has earned him a lot of fans all over the country.