Vijay Kalvani Talks About Playing A Self-Centred Person In 'Na Umar Ki Seema Ho'

TV Actor Vijay Kalvani was seen in shows such as 'Mere Angne Mein','Tumhari Paakhi' and 'Piya Albelaa'. The actor is back with the show 'Na Umra Ki Seema Ho' on Star Bharat after a gap of four years.



He opens up about his new project and says, "As a society, we have created many barriers for ourselves and this show breaks those barriers, be it in terms of relationships or in terms of doing what you love at any stage of life. I play uncle to the female lead here and am selfish by nature."



Kalvani was working in a corporate when he realised that the job was no more satisfying for him and he wanted to pursue a career in acting. He immediately quit his job and joined a theatre group, and from there, his journey as an actor started.



"After working in a corporate environment for almost 10 years, one fine day I decided to do something that would probably help me forget all corporate pressures and this is how I ended up joining a theatre group in 2010. In 2011, I got my first advertisement and after that I started visiting casting directors at different television production houses," he said.



"Shashi Sumeet productions were instrumental in my initial breaks. Casting director Karan Kapoor who was working with them at that point of time was the one who trusted my acting skills," he added.



"My first producers Sumeet Mittal ji, Shashi Mittal ji and Sheetal Somani ji also showed confidence in the work and let me work on projects like 'Punar Vivah', 'Dil ki Nazar Se Khoobsurat' and eventually 'Tumhari Paakhi'," Kalvani reminisces.

[With Inputs From IANS]