Saturday, Apr 09, 2022
Veteran Actor Balayya Passes Away

Veteran actor Balayya who worked in 350+ films passed away at his residence today (April 9) morning.

Updated: 09 Apr 2022 3:42 pm

Veteran actor Balayya passed away at his residence located in Yousufguda on Saturday (April 9) morning. Unfortunately, the actor passed away on the same day as his birthday. 

Balayya was born on April 9, 1930. As per greatandhra.com the actor was suffering from old-age related health problems. He has acted in more than 350 films and has even directed and produced a few. 

His notable movies include 'Malleswari', 'Annamayya', 'Eththuki pi Eththu' and many more. Many celebrities including screenplay writer Gopi Mohan poured in condolences via social media. 

The actor was born in Chavupadu and he completed his engineering from Chennai. He made his acting debut in 1958 with ‘Telugu Ettuku Pai Ettu’ directed by Tapi Chanakya, according to the Hindustan Times.

He set up Amrutha Films in 1970 under which he produced films like ‘Chelleli Kapuram’ and ‘Neramu Siksha’. He also assumed the role of director for three films, ‘Nijam Chebite Nerama?’, ‘Pasupu Tadu’ and ‘Police Alludu’.

Balayya also won the Raghupathi Venkaiah Award.

