Top 5 OTT Titles To Watch This Week

This week's releases include a wide range of films and web series in many languages and genres. From Ajay Devgn's psychological crime drama to

'Undekhi' Season 2--here’s our list of the top 5 titles that released on OTT platforms, this week.

'Rudra - The Edge of Darkness'

'Rudra: The Edge of Darkness' is a psychological crime drama that is one of the series that will have A-list celebs making their OTT debuts. In this series, actor Ajay Devgn plays the lead role. Reprising his role as a cop, post the 'Singham' movie series, 'Rudra' is the official Hindi remake of Idris Elba-starrer 'Luther.' Rudra – The Edge of Darkness is a fast-paced thriller set in Mumbai that delves into the lives of talented crooks and the detective pursuing them.

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Raashi Khanna, Esha Deol Takhtani

Directed by: Rajesh Mapuskar

Where To Watch: Disney+Hotstar

'No Time To Die'

'No Time To Die,' the 25th instalment in the James Bond franchise, will be available on Amazon Prime in India starting today (March 4th). Actor Daniel Craig's final appearance as James Bond was in this film. The film was released in the United States in 2021 and earned over $770 million worldwide. Actor Rami Malek also plays a pivotal role in the movie.

Cast: Daniel Craig, Rami Malek, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, and Lea Seydoux

Directed by: Cary Joji Fukunaga

Where To Watch: Amazon Prime

'Undekhi' Season 2

The show is based on true events and depicts two sides of society: powerful individuals who feel they can get away with anything, and oppressed people who have been tortured for years and have now resolved to seek justice. The series is likely to take a darker and more brutal turn in the second season.

Cast: Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Surya Sharma, Harsh Chhaya, and Ankur Rathee

Directed by: Ashish R Shukla

Where To Watch: Sony Liv

'Pieces Of Her'

A random act of violence in a sleepy Georgia town sets off an unexpected series of events for Andy Oliver, 30, and her mother Laura. Andy goes on a perilous trip across America in search of answers, leading her to the dark, hidden core of her family. The series is based on the 2018 novel of the same name by Karin Slaughter.

Cast: Bella Heathcote, Toni Collette, Jessica Barden, Joe Dempsie, Omari Hardick and David Wenham

Directed by: Minkie Spiro

Where To Watch: Netflix

'Sutliyaan'

'Sutliyaan' is a moving web series about a family dealing with personal concerns that blends uplifting themes with fun comedy scenes. The movie opens with an estranged family meeting for Diwali at their mother's childhood home, where each family member must overcome their unresolved issues.

Cast: Plabita Borthakur, Shiv Panditt, Vivaan Shah, and Ayesha Raza Mishra

Directed by: Shree Narayan Singh

Where To Watch: ZEE5