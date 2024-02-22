Tiffany Haddish Defends Trip To Israel After Backlash, Says She 'Cares About Both Sides'

Haddish joined 'TMZ Live' after she arrived in Israel. "I can't believe everything that I read," she said.

"I need to go see for myself. I want to talk to the actual people here, the people that actually experienced the situation that happened on the 7th," she said, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The actress-comedian added: “The people that actually have family members that are hostages that were taken out of their own homes, that were on their way to work driving from Palestine to Israel, working here on a daily basis, and how they were taken as well.