Lata Mangeshkar has won numerous awards during her illustrious career. From the Padma Bhushan to the Bharat Ratna, she has won all the prestigious awards. However, the singer had turned down the Filmfare Award in 1958.
In 1958, Lata Mangeshkar was nominated for the Best Singer Award for her song ‘Aaja Re Pardesi’ from ‘Madhumati.’ The singer won the award, but she declined to take the trophy. It is reported that she turned down the award because it was the silhouette of a naked woman. The Filmfare Award is a sleek black award that shows the silhouette of a woman. The organizers had to cover the black trophy with a piece of cloth so that she could accept it.
In 1969, she gave up the Filmfare Best Female Playback Award because she wanted to promote fresh talent. She wanted to give younger singers a chance. The singer was awarded the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award in 1993 and the Filmfare Special Award in 1994 and 2004.
Throughout her career, she has also been awarded multiple state awards such as the Padma Bhushan in 1969, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1989, the Maharashtra Bhushan in 997, Padma Vibhushan in 1999, Bharat Ratna in 2001, and the Officer of the National Order of the Legion of Honour in 2006. She was known for her classical songs.
Lata Mangeshkar has sung in over 30 Indian languages including Hindi, Bengali, and Marathi. The singer was known for her melodious voice and her grace. She was hailed for her simplicity. The singer passed away at the age of 92 at the Breech Candy Hospital in Mumbai. She passed away on February 6, 2022.