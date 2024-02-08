In 1958, Lata Mangeshkar was nominated for the Best Singer Award for her song ‘Aaja Re Pardesi’ from ‘Madhumati.’ The singer won the award, but she declined to take the trophy. It is reported that she turned down the award because it was the silhouette of a naked woman. The Filmfare Award is a sleek black award that shows the silhouette of a woman. The organizers had to cover the black trophy with a piece of cloth so that she could accept it.