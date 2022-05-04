Terence Lewis Talks About His Relationship With Nora Fatehi

Choreographer Terence Lewis is a well known name in the industry. He judged ‘India’s Best Dancer 2’ with Malaika Arora and Geeta Kapur. The show aired on Sony Entertainment Television. In an episode, actress Nora Fatehi appeared as a judge. Lewis and Fatehi were seen performing and creating reels that they shared on their Instagram handles. Soon enough the rumours about the two dating surfaced.

Now, the choreographer has himself opened up about his relationship with Fatehi, according to Pinkvilla. Lewis appeared on Siddharth Kannan’s chat show where he addressed the rumours. When Kannan asked Lewis about his relationship with Fatehi, he joked about it and said let the secret remain a secret.

The choreographer further added, "I think we have got great chemistry on-screen. Most importantly, she is a very free-spirited person, and I also like her energy and vibe. She has been a dancer so she understands that. She's very hard working also." When he was asked if they are best friends, the dancer said, "I won't say we are very good friends where we call each other every day, but we have a very healthy relationship."

In the same chat show, Lewis spoke about the hardships in his life and how he got interested in singing. On professional front, Lewis was seen in ‘Shaidayee’ music video in which he also debuted as a singer.