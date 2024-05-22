Television

'Udne Ki Aasha': Sailee Asks Intoxicated Sachin To Tell Landlady That She's His Wife

The new promo of the show 'Udne Ki Aasha' features the turmoil faced by Sailee (Neha Harsora) due to unforeseen circumstances Sachin (Kanwar Dhillon) has got her into.

YouTube
'Udne Ki Aasha' Photo: YouTube
info_icon

The new promo of the show 'Udne Ki Aasha' features the turmoil faced by Sailee (Neha Harsora) due to unforeseen circumstances Sachin (Kanwar Dhillon) has got her into.

Sailee feels helpless and tells Sachin to prove her innocence and tell she is his wife. Sachin, who is intoxicated, does not say anything.

It will be intriguing to watch what drama unfolds in the lives of Sachin and Sailee.

Talking about the sequence, Kanwar Dhillon shared: "The recent promo depicts Sachin taking Sailee to a party where he gets intoxicated, and at that very moment enters the landlady, who mistakenly takes Sailee for someone else. Sailee tries to give a clarification, but Sachin being intoxicated, is unable to speak and tell that Sailee is his wife, which in turn creates misunderstandings."

"Due to these misunderstandings, Sailee is subjected to insults and she leaves the party. Major drama awaits when Sachin and Sailee encounter each other again after the party. It is going to be interesting for the audience to witness the drama that awaits them," he added.

'Udne Ki Aasha' airs at 9 p.m. on Star Plus.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Special Court Extends ED Remand Of J’khand Minister Alamgir Alam For Five Days
  2. Congress, SP Pakistan's Sympathisers: Modi At Rally In UP's Basti
  3. Elderly Couple, Their Son End Lives By Consuming Poison In Gujarat
  4. New Covid Wave In Singapore: No Need For Panic, Assures TN Govt
  5. Death Toll In Ghatkopar Hoarding Collapse Incident Rises To 17
Entertainment News
  1. Author Kai Bird On Success Of 'Oppenheimer': Audiences Eager To See Serious Biographical Narratives
  2. Adam Wingard Not Returning For 'Godzilla x Kong: New Empire' Follow-Up
  3. Cannes Entries 'All We Imagine As Light' And 'Santosh' Find North American Buyers
  4. AR Rahman Reveals His Mother Thought His Oscar, Golden Globe Trophies Were Made Of Gold: She Wrapped It In A Towel
  5. 'Heeramandi': Jason Shah Calls Sharmin Segal Performance 'One-Tone', Says Alamzeb Had 'A Lot Of Scope'
Sports News
  1. Pep Guardiola Wins Fifth Premier League Manager Of The Season Award
  2. Dominic Thiem Vs Otto Virtanen Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch French Open 2024 Qualification Round 2
  3. UEFA Euro 2024: England Coach Gareth Southgate Makes Massive Harry Kane Injury Revelation
  4. Today's Sports Updates LIVE: RR To Face RCB In IPL 2024 Eliminator, Ronaldo In Portugal Squad
  5. T20 World Cup: Ponting Backs Kohli, Says 'He's My First Pick' Despite Critics In India
World News
  1. More Than 3,000 Pakistanis Return Home From Kyrgyzstan After Recent Attacks On Foreigners
  2. UK Cop Caught 'Assaulting' Man On Wheelchair On Cam; Norfolk Police Launches Probe
  3. TikTok To Lay Off Up To 1,000 Employees Worldwide. Here's Why
  4. Rishi Sunak Ditches Plan To Scrap UK Graduate Visa Route For Foreign Students After Backlash: Report
  5. Israel Recalls Ambassadors From Ireland, Norway Over Recognition Of A Palestinian State
Latest Stories
  1. Archery World Cup Stage 2 Qualifying Round: Jyothi Vennam Finishes 4th To Take India To 2nd
  2. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Shah Says TMC Turned Bengal Into Infiltrators' 'Safe Haven'; Rajnath Slams Congress
  3. IND Vs ARG, Men's FIH Pro League 2023-24, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  4. Kundli's Factory Workers Are Caught Between Low Wages And Life-Threatening Conditions
  5. Global Cities Index 2024: At 350, New Delhi Is The Highest Ranked in India| Where Do Other Indian Cities Rank?
  6. KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2024 Playoffs: Who Won Yesterday's Indian Premier League Qualifier 1? Check Highlights And Key Moments
  7. Cannes 2024: Shahana Goswami, Sunita Rajwar Strike A Pose With Sandhya Suri Ahead Of 'Santosh' Screening
  8. Today's Sports Updates LIVE: RR To Face RCB In IPL 2024 Eliminator, Ronaldo In Portugal Squad