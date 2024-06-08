For Fahmaan Khan, Sets Of 'Krishna Mohini' 'Became His 'Personal Music Academy'

"From that moment on, the sets of 'Krishna Mohini' became my personal music academy, with Debattama graciously taking on the role of my guru. I am forever grateful to her for nurturing my love for singing, and by nurturing, I mean her providing her beautiful voice for me to lip-sync to. I shouldn’t be singing publicly otherwise, especially around people who sing this well," Fahmaan added. In the current track, Pia guides Krishna and Mohan (Ketaki Kulkarni) in college, assuring Aryaman that she'll look after Mohan. However, Ananya feels neglected by Aryaman's focus on Krishna and unsuccessfully tries to provoke him.