Anjali Tatrari turns from boss lady to loudmouth for her duplicate role in 'Vanshaj'

Anjali Tatrari, who is known for her bold and sassy role as Yukti in the show 'Vanshaj', has now transformed herself to play Chinki, which is a Punjabi girl. In the current storyline, DJ (Mahir Pandhi), along with his mother Gargi (Parinitha Seth), plots to isolate Yuvika (Anjali) and strip her of any support. To achieve this, he introduces her lookalike, Chinki Kaur (Anjali), to take over the Mahajan empire entirely. Chinki comes from the harsh realities of poverty in Punjab.