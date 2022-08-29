Monday, Aug 29, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Taylor Swift Announces New Album At MTV VMAs

In a surprise announcement at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, pop singer Taylor Swift said she is set to release her 10th album on October 21.

Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift Instagram: @taylorswift

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Aug 2022 3:22 pm

In a surprise announcement at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, pop singer Taylor Swift said she is set to release her 10th album on October 21.

Swift bagged the top honour of video of the year for her project "All Too Well: The Short Film" (10 minute version), which was adjudged the best long form video at the annual ceremony held on Sunday, reported entertainment website Deadline.

"I thought it would be a fun moment to tell you that my new album comes out October 21. I will tell you more at midnight," she said at the end of her acceptance speech.

As promised, the prolific singer-songwriter took to social media later to share more details about her upcoming album called 'Midnights'.

"Midnights, the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life, will be out October 21. Meet me at midnight," she captioned the album art on Instagram.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

The album is described as "a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams".

Her last two albums 'Folklore' and 'Evermore' were released five months apart two years ago. 'Folklore' was named album of the year at the 2021 Grammy Awards. 

Related stories

VMA Awards 2022 Full Winners List: Taylor Swift, Lil Nas X And Jack Harlow Win Big

Taylor Swift's Cameo Request Turned Down By 'Twilight' Director

Taylor Swift Wishes To Direct A Full-Length Feature Film

Tags

Art & Entertainment Taylor Swift New Album Taylor Swift Midnights MTV Video Music Awards All Too Well Short Film Video Of The Year Instagram Folklore Evermore
NEXT MATCH
AFG
VS
BAN
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup Cricket 2022: Hardik Pandya Aces Nervy Chase To Help India Beat Pakistan - Highlights

IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup Cricket 2022: Hardik Pandya Aces Nervy Chase To Help India Beat Pakistan - Highlights

SKY Enters Record Books After 117 Vs ENG

SKY Enters Record Books After 117 Vs ENG