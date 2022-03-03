Suriya's 'Etharkkum Thunindhavan': Rana Daggubati Attends The Film's Pre-Release Event In Hyderabad

Telugu actor Rana Daggubati attended the pre-release event of Tamil star Suriya's upcoming film 'Etharkkum Thunindhavan' in Hyderabad on Thursday (March 3). Daggubati, who is currently basking in the success of his Telugu entertainer 'Bheemla Nayak', graced the occasion as the Chief Guest for the evening. Suriya was also present at the event.

'Etharkkum Thunindhavan' which is directed by Pandiraj will see Suriya play the role of a social fighter. The harmony of his village is disrupted when a criminal and his gang target the women causing mayhem.

The Telugu version, which is titled as 'Evariki Thala Vanchadu', is being released by Tollywood's distribution house Asian Multiplexes Private Limited.

Here are the images from the event.

Producer Daggubati Suresh also attended the event, along with the cast of the film, which includes actors Sathyaraj, Rajkiran and Saranya Ponvannan will be seen in crucial roles in the film. The film's Tamil and Telugu versions will have simultaneous release in theatres on March 4.