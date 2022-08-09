Sudha Chandran: Good Biopics, Which Are Inspiring, Have A Tale To Tell Which Actually Changes People's Lives

The confidence to never lose hope and rise to the challenges that life doles out to you is what Sudha Chandran’s life is synonymous with. Her biopic, Naache Mayuri, was a perfect depiction of her life. The actress says that the fact that she got to play herself was something that was unheard of in the industry and broke many norms.

“I think this is the first biopic which was ever made where the same person enacted herself on screen. But unfortunately, it's very sad that today while talking about biopics, nowhere Mayuri or Naache Mayuri is being mentioned. This project was a very big deal for me. I played my own role and that was a milestone that I've achieved in my life. Especially when I relived those tragic moments all over again on celluloid, it came out as the most inspirational story which changed people. I feel very proud of this and I'm so happy that I was a part of Mayuri and Naache Mayuri,” she says.

Sudha Chandran

She says that the film changed a lot of things for people. “Good biopics which are inspiring, have a tale to tell which actually changes people's lives. It's better to see than hear these tales. So, when you actually see such films, it can be a turning point in so many people's lives. For eg. after Mayuri and Naache Mayuri, I never realized the impact that I had on people. It's only when I met them many, many years later, the people who saw my film, that I see that they're today's topmost entrepreneurs or people who thought they were to end their lives. But when they saw my film, it changed their life, it changed their perspective, their perception towards life and today they're so successful. So, I say biopics have to be made because they send a very strong message to society. And I would like to tell people that please take the good points from those films because it really changes your life,” she says.

She adds that she is not looking to write another autobiography. “Well, I don't want to write an autobiography of my life story because it's already out on celluloid. There is an autobiography of me in Tamil and Malayalam as well. So, it's already done. And I don't really think I should be writing an autobiography because the film has said it all,” she says.