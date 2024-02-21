Art & Entertainment

Sona Mohapatra Slams Rahul Gandhi For Name-Dropping Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In His Speeches

Sona Mohapatra has slammed Rahul Gandhi for bring in Aishwarya Rai unnecessarily into his speeches. She feels politicians are just trying to earn brownie points in a sexist landscape. Here’s all that has happened.

February 21, 2024

Sona Mohapatra is someone who always calls a spade a spade. Recently, she saw a speech of Rahul Gandhi and she didn’t take time before slamming him on social media for having taken the name of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in his speech. From what one can gather, Sona Mohapatra feels that the politician is trying to earn brownie points by bring in the actress’ name in the speech.

She took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, “What’s with politicians demeaning women in their speeches to get some brownie points in a sexist landscape? Dear Rahul Gandhi, sure someone has demeaned your own mother (Sonia Gandhi), sister (Priyanka Gandhi) similarly in the past and irrespective you ought to know better? Also, Aishwarya Rai dances beautifully (sic).”

So, what had Rahul Gandhi actually said?

Rahul Gandhi in one of his speeches in one of his recent gatherings had said, “Did you see the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha? Did you see any OBC or ST/SC faces? It was attended by Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Bachchan (Aishwarya Rai), and PM Narendra Modi, but we didn't see the people who truly run the country. These people want to ensure that you guys can never control the country.” Not just this, as per a report on Hindustan Times, in another rally, Rahul Gandhi had mentioned that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan “will dance” and Amitabh Bachchan will do “balle balle” at events.

These comments just didn’t go down well for Sona Mohapatra and she couldn’t stop herself from standing up telling the politician to try not to bring Aishwarya Rai in conversations to get some brownie points from the public.

Well, let’s wait and watch if Rahul Gandhi comes back with a retort on the same or not.

