Sona Mohapatra Slams Rahul Gandhi For Name-Dropping Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In His Speeches

So, what had Rahul Gandhi actually said?

Rahul Gandhi in one of his speeches in one of his recent gatherings had said, “Did you see the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha? Did you see any OBC or ST/SC faces? It was attended by Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Bachchan (Aishwarya Rai), and PM Narendra Modi, but we didn't see the people who truly run the country. These people want to ensure that you guys can never control the country.” Not just this, as per a report on Hindustan Times, in another rally, Rahul Gandhi had mentioned that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan “will dance” and Amitabh Bachchan will do “balle balle” at events.