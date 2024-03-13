Some Animators Working On ‘Kung Fu Panda 4’ Were Kids When 1st Movie Came Out

When asked about the action in Kung Fu Panda 4 and how it is better than the previous ‘Kung Fu Panda’ movies, Mike said: "We hired action stunt choreographers for the first time. They recorded themselves performing a variety of moves with authentic weapons because Po has the Staff of Wisdom that he acquired from the previous film, from Oogway. Then, we had our set coordinators incorporate these moves, and some of them even attached fox tails to the back of the performers. This allowed the animators to observe the movement of the tails as they executed their Kung Fu moves. Not only has the technology evolved, but Kung Fu itself has evolved as well. The stunt choreographer who portrayed Po is big, just like Po."