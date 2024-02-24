Sidhu Moose Wala’s Songs, Ranveer Singh's Screen Energy Inspire Eklavya Sood

Actor Eklavya Sood, who is a part of the web series 'Raisinghani vs Raisinghani' shared that for the role of Harsh he found inspiration in rap songs by artists like Sidhu Moose Wala, Krishna, Karan Aujla, and Ranveer Singh's energetic tracks.

To authentically portray his character in the legal drama, Eklavya shared: "When playing Harsh, I infuse a childlike excitement and energy, reminiscent of my younger self. To stay connected with these feelings, music is crucial for me. Currently, for Harsh's character, I find inspiration in rap songs by artists like Krishna, Karan Aujla, Sidhu Moose Wala, and Ranveer Singh's energetic tracks. Music helps me authentically live out the emotions written on paper."